Breaking Down the Broncos Roster: Wide Receiver
The Denver Broncos have put together a strong roster, but there are still some concerns about the wide receiver room. The Broncos have many young players at the position and are betting on their growth and development.
Let's break down the wide receiver room as we continue analyzing the Broncos roster position by position.
Courtland Sutton
The only reason Sutton isn’t 100% is the uncertainty over his contract situation. It's doubtful the Broncos will trade him, but without a new deal, the possibility remains open.
Sutton is the Broncos' top receiver and the only one to have displayed legit chemistry with Bo Nix and the trust to make a play when needed. Since Sutton is the team's only proven receiver asset, trading him would be a mistake.
Roster Chances: 99%
Devaughn Vele
All the talk this offseason is about Vele stepping up to be the starting receiver opposite Sutton. Vele needs to work in all elements, but he had a big rookie year for the Broncos, especially as a seventh-round pick.
Vele's blocking chops and receiving ability to attack every level of the field are there, but he needs technical work in all elements to improve his reliability. If he doesn’t take those steps, he could have his spot taken by a new addition. But he doesn't fall off the roster unless he takes drastic steps back as a player.
Roster Chances: 95%
Marvin Mims Jr.
At the very least, the Broncos have an excellent returner and gadget player, though they hope Mims can take the needed steps as a receiver. He'll make the roster because of his Pro Bowl ability as a returner and will likely find himself as the third receiver.
However, Mims' role on offense fully depends on his development as a route runner, as he may be relegated to a gadget-type role.
Roster Chances: 100%
Pat Bryant
The Broncos selected Bryant in the third round, and that will guarantee him a roster spot as a rookie. His versatility allows him to line up anywhere, which is a bonus, and he brings much-needed reliability and blocking to the receiver room.
Depending on how others develop, Bryant could be the No. 2 receiver this season.
Roster Chances: 100%
Troy Franklin
The Broncos traded up for Franklin in the 2024 draft, which helps his chances. He's still young, but he has to show progress. If there is any spot up for grabs, it is Franklin's, who had issues catching over his shoulder, limiting him in what he does best: attack vertically.
Franklin making the roster is completely in his control. If he can show the needed progress as a player, he maintains his spot on the roster.
If he doesn’t, the Broncos' investment isn’t great enough to make up for keeping him on the roster, especially considering that Sean Payton isn’t afraid to cut ties with draft picks early if they aren’t cutting it.
Roster Chances: 75%
Trent Sherfield
The Broncos signed Sherfield because of his blocking and special teams ability as a gunner. Denver lost Tremon Smith in free agency, who was the team's top gunner, and it needed to replace him.
Sherfield is an upgrade over Smith at gunner, and his blocking will get him snaps on offense. However, if Sherfield gets more than 10 targets this season, it will be a surprise. Based on the Broncos bringing him in for his third-phase impact, he's practically guaranteed a roster spot.
Roster Chances: 95%
A.T. Perry
Perry is a fan favorite and a former sixth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints after Payton had left. Perry meshes with what Payton does on offense, and that helps his chances, but his outlook is still low because the Broncos have players who already do what he does.
Perry might be destined for the practice squad or on another team.
Roster Chances: 10%
Michael Bandy
Bandy has managed to stick around for a few years, but he is a limited receiver who can offer some special teams ability. What he brings to the offense doesn’t mesh with what Payton does, which makes it inherently difficult for Bandy to make the roster. Never say never, but his chances are low.
Roster Chances: 5%
Courtney Jackson
Jackson's path to make the roster is through special teams. With the rule changes to kickoff returns, the Broncos are looking for a second kick returner to pair with Mims, and Jackson did well in the rookie mini-camp with it.
Jackson must show that Denver can’t do without him and steal a spot, with Franklin being the most in jeopardy.
Roster Chances: 30%
Joaquin Davis
There were a few reports that Davis had a great rookie mini-camp showing, and if he can build on that, he has a real shot of stealing a roster spot. He's tall and long with the speed to challenge defenses vertically.
If Davis is going to take a spot, it’ll be to take over Franklin’s role as a deep-threat receiver, with the rookie offering more as a blocker and maybe even more on special teams.
Roster Chances: 30%
Jerjuan Newton
Newton was a productive college receiver, and the Broncos quickly signed him as an undrafted free agent. That production wasn’t against the toughest competition, but the traits are there.
Newton has a chance if he can show the traits against tougher competition, but the practice squad may be more likely.
Roster Chances: 15%
Kyrese White
White had a good rookie mini-camp showing as a tryout player, where the Broncos decided to sign him. He's still low on the depth chart and has a long road ahead of him if he is going to make the roster. That road may be too long for him, but a practice squad spot could be within his grasp.
Roster Chances: 10%
