Broncos' Run Game Woes in L.A. Must Be a Wake-Up Call for Sean Payton
After the Denver Broncos failed to clinch a playoff spot by losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Sean Payton commented about his team's running game falling off in the second half. But he only has himself to blame for it.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that when you go away from a working running game, it tends to “fall off.” The Broncos successfully rushed the ball in the first half, though most came on the first two drives.
On the first two drives, which ended in touchdowns, the Broncos called 10 run plays to 12 pass plays, with one of those passing plays being a scramble from Bo Nix. To close out the first half, in Denver's final three drives, one of which was its third touchdown, the offense had one run to 12 passing plays, one of which ended in a Nix scramble.
Those 10 rushing plays on the first two drives went for 63 yards and a touchdown, which doesn’t include the 10-yard Nix scramble off a passing play-call. That is a success, and it's one of the Broncos' best bodies of work running the ball this season.
It's not the best, but it's up there. To follow up that success with one running play on 13 play calls is a failure as a coach, especially one who has “Run It!!” on his play sheet for the game.
There were a total of 11 runs in the first half, 13 if you count the scrambles, and the Broncos ended with 18 run plays, 21 if you count three Nix scrambles. Eight runs were called in the second half. How many yards did the Broncos gain from those seven runs?
23 yards. This's inexcusable, and it starts with Payton.
Payton has had a knack for getting a successful running game going early, only to disappear. Then, after the game, he has a tendency to blame it on the players or the opponent's defensive adjustments, when the truth is, he goes away from it.
However, the Broncos' run-game issues this season aren't all on Payton. But when the Broncos figure things out and have success on the ground, Payton going away from it only makes it worse.
Running the ball is complex and can be a confidence thing with the offensive line and running backs. When it is working, and they’re building confidence, and Payton leaves it, it can wreck what is being built. Then, when Payton tries to go back to it, it won’t work, which has been the case this season.
Payton has done a lot of good for the Broncos and is a significant reason they're a win away from the playoffs. That doesn’t mean he is infallible, though. He needs to own up to it, which has been a Payton theme throughout his career.
Hopefully, this was the wake-up call that Payton needed as a play-caller, even though he's had multiple other conspicuous snafus on a scale worthy of self-reflection. The Broncos need to be able to run the ball, as it can help them close out games and clinch that playoff spot.
If the Broncos start the game successfully on the ground, keep that balance with the play calls and keep pounding the rock.
