Broncos Free-Agent RB Options to Hedge Against Williams Injury

The Denver Broncos will need a contingency plan at running back next year just in case.

There were high hopes that the Denver Broncos could have a potent rushing attack in 2022. After all, Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams combined for more than 1,800 yards with 17 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns in 2021.

But between injuries that cost Williams his season and fumbling issues that led to Gordon's release, that never came to pass. And the severity of Williams' injuries leaves his status for 2023 in doubt.

The Broncos have gotten decent production out of Latavius Murray, Mike Boone, and Marlon Mack, but Murray's age and Boone's injury history mean they might not return. Mack has had his moments but has never reached the heights he hit in 2019 when he rushed for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts.

And with Chase Edmonds having been lost for the season with an ankle injury, the Broncos really need to add a veteran running back. While Mack might be re-signed, it wouldn't hurt to look at other options first.

I will examine 10 running backs with expiring contracts who have been quite involved in offenses this season and who might be among the top options to consider. There are others, of course, but these 10 are among the most notable and feature several who will likely draw attention in free agency.

Let's get to the list and see who might make sense for the Broncos.

Saquon Barkley | New York Giants Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft had a strong rookie season, with 1,307 yards on 261 carries and 11 touchdowns, plus 91 receptions for 721 yards and four additional scores. However, injuries limited Barkley for the next three seasons, most notably in 2020, when he played just two games. This season, he's enjoyed a resurgence with eight rushing touchdowns. While Barkley is having a quality season, Broncos fans shouldn't get too anxious to add him. He's already surpassed 900 rushes in his career, and his past injury history makes him a risky signing — particularly if he wants a big contract, which he might push for given how much he got paid as the No. 2 overall pick. Josh Jacobs | Las Vegas Raiders © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Jacobs has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his four NFL seasons — and this season, he's already surpassed 1,400 yards, his highest season total ever. Jacobs is also approaching 40 total rushing touchdowns for his career. Broncos fans know Jacobs all too well, as he seems to have his best games against the Broncos. Some fans might be tempted to add him, after the Raiders declined his fifth-year option in hopes of getting even with the hated AFC rival. However, this is another signing where you'd have to be careful. Jacobs has surpassed 1,000 carries in his career, and it's worth asking how much longer he can keep going. And as a former first-round pick, Jacobs might use that to raise his asking price. Kareem Hunt | Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Hunt had a strong rookie season, rushing for 1,327 yards with eight touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. However, after a decent start to 2018, he was arrested for assault against a woman, and the Chiefs cut him. Hunt joined the Browns and has appeared in 45 games, mostly used in a rotational role. His best season with the Browns was 2020, when he rushed for 841 yards with six touchdowns. Hunt seems to have fallen out of favor with the Browns' coaching staff, though. On the other hand, he'll be just 28 years old, and likely won't cost much. He shouldn't be first on the Broncos' list, but he might be worth a cheap one-year deal if they don't find a better option. Miles Sanders | Philadelphia Eagles Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports Sanders showed his potential early in his career, exceeding 800 yards rushing in his first two seasons, despite never getting more than 180 carries in a season. However, he also had issues with fumbling, with six combined in those two seasons. But Sanders has cleaned up those fumbling issues, having just one in his last two seasons. He's also surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career. With Sanders having such a strong season, he may be ready to cash in. His ball security issues appear to be behind him, and he should have plenty of mileage, given that he's not a workhorse back. The only question is how much he'll want in a contract. Jerick McKinnon | Kansas City Chiefs Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports McKinnon spent his first four seasons with the Vikings, rushing for 1,018 yards on 474 carries with seven touchdowns. He signed a large contract in San Francisco, but played just one season for them because of injuries. The Niners released McKinnon and he signed with the Chiefs. He's been in a reserve role, but he's been effective, particularly in the passing game. McKinnon has caught 51 passes for 466 yards and five touchdowns. The downside is McKinnon will be 31 years old next year. He's not somebody you want to be the featured back. But in a rotational role, and at the right price, he might be worth adding. Jeff Wilson | Miami Dolphins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports Wilson signed with the Niners as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent his early years as a depth player. During the 2022 season, the Niners traded him to the Dolphins, in which he showed promise, though he's currently dealing with injuries. Wilson hasn't been utilized a lot, with just 434 carries for his career, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He got quite a bit of work with the Dolphins in just five games with 44 rushes and six receptions on 13 targets. There is the question about his injuries this season, though, and whether he is truly ready to take on a bigger role with a team. It may be best to consider him as a depth player, rather than somebody who can take a featured role. David Montgomery | Chicago Bears Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Montgomery was the featured back for the Bears in his first two seasons with the team. His best season was 2020, in which he rushed for 1,070 yards with eight touchdowns. However, his production declined in 2021 and he's received fewer touches this season. Montgomery doesn't always get the most on every carry — he's averaged just 3.9 yards per carry on 874 rushing attempts thus far. Perhaps Montgomery would benefit from a change of scenery. He's just 26 years old and likely will come cheap, given that he's not having a strong season. Devin Singletary | Buffalo Bills Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Singletary has spent the past four seasons with Buffalo and generally gets the most out of his carries. He's averaged 4.6 yards per carry for his career and scored 19 total touchdowns, 15 rushing, and four receiving. The downside with Singletary is his ball security. He has fumbled 12 times in his four years, with five in 2021 and two this year. Though Singletary hasn't been utilized a lot, and thus could have a couple of good years left in him, the fumbles are a big concern. Some might wonder if Singletary would wind up like Melvin Gordon — a productive back whose ball security issues make him a risky play. Tony Pollard | Dallas Cowboys Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports Pollard has spent the past four seasons as depth behind Ezekiel Elliott. He didn't get a lot of touches as a rookie but saw more touches in his second and third season. This year, Pollard has broken out with 894 yards rushing on 158 carries with nine touchdowns. He's also been solid as a pass catcher with 29 receptions on 41 targets and three receiving touchdowns. With Pollard coming off a quality season, he may be ready to cash in. He'll likely barely surpass 500 carries after the season ends, so he should have several good seasons left. But how much will he want in terms of salary? Raheem Mostert | Miami Dolphins Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports Mostert bounced around the league for his first two seasons, 2015 and 2016, before he joined the 49ers. It wasn't until 2019, though, that he broke out with 772 yards rushing on 137 carries with eight touchdowns. But Mostert played in just eight games in 2020 and one in 2021. He signed with the Dolphins this past offseason and has rushed for 601 yards in 12 games, but lost his starting job. Mostert hasn't had a lot of carries for his career, but he'll be 31 years old next year. He's not somebody who should be a featured back and is best thought of as a reserve, despite his increased touches in recent seasons. Bottom Line Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Among these veterans, Pollard and Sanders are appealing, but only at the right price. Jacobs might be tempting, but he may seek a big payday. Singletary is probably the best bet if you are looking for a player who won't cost much.

The key for the Broncos is to not overpay for an option, even with doubts surrounding Williams' future. Most running backs don't live up to their second contracts. But as long as the Broncos don't break the bank, they might find a veteran who can help out.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!