Broncos at Saints: How to Watch & Stream
The Denver Broncos enter their preseason finale vs. the New Orleans Saints with many questions to answer. Almost all of the questions pertaining to starting units have been answered, but the Broncos still have several spots on the roster and practice squad to decide on.
For those fans hungry to catch another glimpse of Bo Nix ahead of the regular-season opener, let's break down how to watch Broncos-Saints.
Broncos at Saints
- Date/Time: Saturday, August 23, 12 p.m. CST
- Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
- Television: KUTV
- Stream: NFL+ & Denver Broncos App
- Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Color Analyst: Ryan Harris Sideline: Cynthia Frelund/Scottie Gange
- Radio: KOA & Sirius XM
Stream
- NFL+ & Denver Broncos Mobile App
If you live out of market, you can catch the preseason games live on the NFL's exclusive streaming service, NFL+, though it does require a subscription. Not only do you get NFL RedZone, but you can also stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices on NFL+ for every game of the season, including live game audio.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
MHH Social Media: Follow for Live Updates & Post-Game Reaction
You can stay plugged into live coverage of Broncos-Saints and join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook. While you're at it, don't forget to subscribe to MHH on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts, of which there will be a reaction episode immediately following the final gun of Broncos-Saints.
Angle to Watch: Vele's New Home in the Bayou
The Broncos traded second-year wideout Devaughn Vele to the Saints on Wednesday, which brings back memories of the Demaryius Thomas trade to the Houston Texans back in 2018. If he plays, Vele's first game as a Saint will be against his former team, so it'll be interesting to see if he suits up.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore said that he plans to play most of his starters vs. the Broncos. The Saints also just named Spencer Rattler the starting quarterback, and Broncos fans will remember going against him last year in the regular season.
That game didn't turn out too well for Rattler, who was sacked six times by the Broncos defense and fumbled the ball away twice. However, quarterbacks often take a big leap forward in Year 2, and with a young offensive-minded head coach in his corner, it'll be interesting to see how Rattler comports himself in what's sure to be limited action.
Broncos Starters Will Play
Unlike last year, Broncos head coach Sean Payton plans to play his starting quarterback in the final preseason game, including Nix. Payton rested the majority of his starters in preseason Game 2, so perhaps he wants to give Nix and company one last bite at the summer apple, brief though it's expected to be.