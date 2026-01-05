When the Denver Broncos opened the 2025 season at 1-2, few could have predicted that they'd go on an 11-game winning streak, let alone win the AFC West crown, or the No. 1 playoff seed. But that's exactly what happened.

On Sunday, the Broncos defeated the Justin Herbert-less Los Angeles Chargers 19-3, clinching the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. It was far from a pretty performance all around, but the Broncos got it done.

"To be able to host the Divisional Round is significant," Payton said post-game . "Yeah, we've got to clean some things up, and we will."

It was the Broncos' 14th win of the season, tying the club's single-season all-time best, originally set by the 1998 World Champion squad. Bo Nix now has the most quarterback wins in a single season by any Bronco (14), including John Elway and Peyton Manning.

Nix also tied Russell Wilson for the most wins by a quarterback through his first two seasons in NFL history, hanging his 24th pro victory on the wall. It's been an impressive campaign for the young signal-caller, though he came frustratingly short of his first 4,000-yard passing season.

However, Denver's 14th win of the season triggered some questions and misgivings, leaving some fans to wonder just how ready this team is for the playoffs. It was a weird performance.

It would be one thing if this game happened in a vacuum, but the Broncos have been suspect against three straight opponents, two of which were either resting starters and/or missing Pro Bowl quarterbacks.

So, what are the takeaways from Week 18? Let's dive into it.

Game Plan: Just Don't Lose

Sean Payton said that the Broncos were treating this like a playoff game, with the No. 1 seed at stake. I'm not sure how true that was, only because he called one of the most conservative games we've seen from him as a play-caller.

Only two of Nix's 23 pass attempts traveled 10 yards or more, one of which went for 43 yards to tight end Evan Engram. Payton was intent on running the ball — with middling success — and keeping the passing game mostly horizontal.

Payton was obviously comfortable with letting his defense go out and control this game. After all, it was Trey Lance calling the signals for L.A. on Sunday, not Herbert.

The Broncos' defense obliged Payton, which is why this team was able to survive its offense going 0-for-3 in the red zone. Payton wasn't going to take any chances in this game, and that mandate was obviously heard by Nix — loud and clear.

It may have been another unsatisfying win for Broncos Country, but the fruits of this particular ugly victory will be enjoyed down the road, starting in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Defense Accepts Payton's Challenge

Payton went public with his desire for the Broncos' defense to start taking the ball away, but it was no different than his internal message to the team. Payton challenged the Broncos this week, and the defense answered with gusto.

The Broncos took the ball away twice and sacked Lance four times. Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian had a pick-six, while Pro Bowl outside linebacker Nik Bonitto strip-sacked Lance.

Those two takeaways led to 10 Broncos points, which was the difference in this game. The Broncos came dangerously close to posting the fewest takeaways in a season in franchise history, but Sunday eliminated that as a possibility.

Not only did the defense answer the bell and take the ball away, but the Broncos also scored on that side of the ball. As Payton opined post-game, a defensive score gives a team an 88% chance of winning the ball game.

Considering how important defense and turnover margin are in the playoffs, it was a hopeful harbinger. Since Payton went public with his desire to improve the turnover differential, the Broncos are now +2.

Lackluster OL Play

The Broncos were without first-string center Luke Wattenberg once again, but that was no excuse for how poorly the offensive line performed against the Chargers, who rested their top edge rushers in this game, as well as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James.

The Broncos' O-line struggled to move guys at the point of attack, which led, in part, to RJ Harvey posting a 1.8 yards-per-carry average. However, there's no question the rookie running back is leaving some yards on the field, as his backup, Jaleel McLaughlin, rushed for 41 yards on six carries (6.8 avg).

No question, though, the offensive line was woefully inconsistent. There was a little bit of a scare when Pro Bowl left tackle Garett Bolles went down with a leg injury in the second quarter, though he returned on the first possession of the third period.

Adding insult to injury, the Broncos could not protect Nix against the Chargers, who, again, were without Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu in this one. Nix entered this game as the NFL's least-sacked quarterback, but L.A. got to him four times, and hurried and pressured him relentlessly.

Ideally, you want to see an offensive line hitting its stride going into the playoffs, not turning in one of its worst collective performances of the season. As Payton said, the Broncos have to clean some things up, and the O-line play has to be the top order of business, along with third down and red zone efficiency.

Bottom Line

Denver got it done. And as Payton has said before, it doesn't have to be aesthetically pleasing.

It's a monumental achievement, wresting the division away from the Kansas City Chiefs and winning the No. 1 seed. Broncos Country is now poised to host its first playoff game in a decade, starting in two weeks when the Divisional Round arrives at Empower Field at Mile High.

But any Broncos fan with concerns coming out of this game is well-founded.

