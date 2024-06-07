Analyzing Broncos Cash Commitments to RB Room in 2024
With the Denver Broncos having signed all their draft picks, they are pretty much done with the bulk of roster moves. There may be a minor move here and there before training camp, but their roster should be set until training camp and the preseason conclude.
In the coming weeks, I'm going to look at the amount of resources the Broncos are currently committing to each positional group.
Some of this could change once the preseason ends and teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players, plus a 15-man practice squad. But, examining the current resources utilized will give you an idea about what to expect when the regular season begins.
We continue with the running backs, which include Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, Blake Watson, and fullback Michael Burton.
Cash Commitments
Perine signed a two-year deal with the Broncos last season and is due $3M this season, none of which is guaranteed.
Williams, the Broncos' 2021 second-round pick, is due about $1.87M this season, none of which is guaranteed. While second-round picks are eligible for proven performance escalators, Williams didn't hit the marks for them, mainly because he missed most of the 2022 season with significant injuries.
Barton re-signed with the Broncos this offseason on a one-year deal for $1.21M in base salary and a $167k signing bonus. Estime, a 2024 fifth-round pick, received a $339k signing bonus and a $795k base salary. For both players, the signing bonus is guaranteed, but the base salary isn't.
Watson, a 2024 undrafted free agent, received a $250k signing bonus and is due $795k in base salary. His signing bonus is guaranteed, but not his base salary.
McLaughlin, an undrafted rookie free agent in 2023, is due $915k in base salary. Badie, who was signed to a futures contract, is due $795k in base salary. Neither has any guaranteed money this year.
As you can see, the Broncos aren't committing significant money to the position. For now, they are committing a little more than $10M in cash at this point, of which just $756k is guaranteed.
What the Broncos actually spend this coming season depends on who makes the final roster. One should not read too much into the signing bonuses handed out either, because those amounts of money aren't significant enough to say that the player must make the 53-man roster.
However, it appears likely that one of the higher-priced running backs might not have his spot secure. The main one is Perine, for whom the Broncos could save $3M in cap and cash by cutting him.
Williams would be another option to let go to save money, though in his case if the Broncos move on, it might come through a trade. Williams would go through waivers, and teams who come later in waiver priority might want to ensure they get him.
With that said, it's not a given that the more expensive backs won't make the roster. Everything still comes down to how players perform in training camp and the preseason.
Bottom Line
The ideal situation would be for Williams, McLaughlin, and Estime to all perform well, to the point that the Broncos can let Perine go. From there, the choice might come down to Watson and Burton. Badie is the back with the longest shot to make the roster.
Regardless of who makes the final roster, the Broncos are taking what is usually the wisest approach by not paying too much for running backs. Only when a back is considered a "world beater" can one argue for giving the back a big contract.
If it does wind up being Williams, McLaughlin, and Estime as the three primary backs, it would not surprise me to see the Broncos let Williams depart in free agency in 2025 and go with McLaughlin and Estime as the top backs.
Of course, we have a long way to go before 2025, and we need to see how these players perform in the preseason. But it's good to know are not overpaying for what isn't considered a premium position in today's NFL.
