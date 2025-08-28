Broncos' Salary-Cap Space Updated After Setting Initial 53-Man Roster
On the heels of NFL teams making their final decisions and setting their initial 53-man rosters, the salary cap situation for the 2025 season becomes clearer. For the offseason, only the top 51 cap hits count toward the cap, with teams permitted to have up to 90 players on the roster.
Once the 53-man roster is set, plus the 16-member practice squad, and any players are placed on injured reserve, the point comes when all players will count toward the salary cap.
That comes into effect on September 2 at 2 p.m. MDT, but we can now understand where the Denver Broncos stand as far as the salary cap goes. Currently, the Broncos have $15.4 million in cap space, including the 53-man roster, the practice squad, and players currently on injured reserve.
Going into the season, it’s a good idea for teams to have at least $10M in space, which gives them some wiggle room if they have to place somebody on injured reserve during the season. They have a little budget room to sign another player to the open roster spot.
One thing to consider is any extensions that the Broncos might give players who are playing on expiring contracts. The most notable player is rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, who could see his cap number change if he agrees to terms on a new deal, because he would receive a signing bonus, which might increase his cap charge — a number that’s already low compared to other players, at $5.7M.
As for the Broncos’ long-term cap situation, they're projected to have $48.6M in cap space next offseason, assuming a base cap of $295.5M, but that’s with 38 players under contract. That cap number will change depending on which players the Broncos extend during the 2025 season and which futures contract signings are made in January.
But fans shouldn’t fret too much about the cap, because the Broncos have put themselves in a good position going into the 2025 season. The Broncos also have most of their key players under contract for 2026, with a couple (notably Bonitto) left as extension candidates.
Credit must go to general manager George Paton for continuing to navigate the cap situation as the Broncos dealt with the fallout from releasing Russell Wilson after he got that massive extension in 2022. The Broncos have built a quality roster since and have found ways to keep most of their key players.
In 2026, the Broncos will no longer have any dead money from Wilson’s release and should be in a decent position with cap space, plus potential to get more by moving on from a player or two if necessary. With the Broncos in a good cap position, fans can focus more on the team’s performance, with the hope that they'll get back to the playoffs.