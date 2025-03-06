Broncos Learn Seahawks' Asking Price for Disgruntled WR DK Metcalf
The Denver Broncos have a young quarterback on a rookie contract, so their focus should be on building up the talent around Bo Nix. Entering last season, the view of the Broncos roster was poor, especially defensively and in terms of the talent on offense.
Despite that and the projections of a five-win season, Nix led the Broncos to a 10-7 record and the playoffs. Over the season, we saw the lack of talent hinder the offense at times, especially at tight end and running back.
However, the wide receiver room could have also been better. Courtland Sutton had a great season, and the Broncos finally found a role for Marvin Mims Jr., while Devaugh Vele had a successful rookie season, posting the second-most receiving yards for a seventh-round rookie. It adds up to some positive harbingers for the room, but the Broncos could use some additions.
One of the best play-making wide receivers in the NFL was recently made available in a trade in the Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf. Metcalf has reportedly asked to be traded, and the Seahawks are open to taking calls on him.
Metcalf would be an outstanding addition to the Broncos offense, but should they trade for him?
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Thursday that the Seahawks are looking for a first and third-round pick in exchange for Metcalf. That should be enough to turn the Broncos away. After going back-to-back years without a first-round pick in 2022 and 2023 due to trades, the Broncos need that pick to add cost-controlled talent.
The key is cost-controlled because Metcalf would likely have a better year-one impact than anyone the Broncos could add at No. 20 overall this year as a talent. However, the other aspect of Russini’s report comes into play.
Metcalf is seeking a contract for around $30 million annually. While the Broncos could do that and capitalize on having their quarterback on a rookie contract, they have plenty of other big contracts coming down the pike to reward and keep their own players, making it more difficult.
While the Broncos have that rookie quarterback contract, they should be willing to spend to add talent. There's no doubt about it — that's the best way to capitalize on Nix's contract. However, Denver must balance that by adding cost-controlled talent through the draft, developing the youth of the roster, and rewarding them at least three years later with a big contract while shedding the expensive players signed. That's the cycle most great teams try to follow.
Giving up a first and third-round pick to Seattle would be tough for a team that hasn’t had all of its first three picks in the last three years. Even if the Broncos were to split the picks up over this year and next with Seattle, the Broncos don’t want to go five years without having all of their premium-premium picks because it's a good way to build a roster, and while some teams have succeeded, they've often struggled to sustain it.
It's easy to get enamored with the idea of Metcalf joining the Broncos. He's a great player who brings more explosive play potential to the offense. The issue is the cost to acquire him and the cost of paying him.
If it was only one of those aspects, the Broncos would likely be more open to it. But considering Metcalf's overall cost, the Broncos should look elsewhere to improve the wide receiver room.
