Broncos vs. Seahawks: Offensive Blueprint to Win Season Opener
As the Denver Broncos prepare for the season opener, they will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks. This will be a massive test for Bo Nix, as the Seahawks have a good defense, and their new head coach is one of the most creative defensive minds in the NFL.
The focus of the Broncos offense will be trying to take pressure off of the rookie quarterback and disrupt the creative pressure packages that Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde throw at Nix.
How do the Broncos achieve that? Run the ball.
This is a new season, so who knows how much the Seahawks will improve against the run with personnel additions and new coaches and schemes, but they were a terrible rush defense last year. The Seahawks allowed the second-highest rushing yards per game and the second-highest EPA/per rush. If you're Sean Payton, you want to test those improvements and see if you can get that run game going.
The Seahawks added Johnathan Hankins, a firm-run defender, to their defensive line, and they could see an improvement in their ability upfront. Byron Murphy II was their first-round draft pick, who is more of a pass rusher, but his quickness and knee-drop technique can help defend the run.
Hankins is good, so testing him wouldn’t be the best route. But testing Murphy, former Bronco Dre’Mont Jones, and Jarran Reed would be wise.
Testing Seattle's defense on the edge would also be wise, as they're expected to be without starting edge defener Uchenna Nwosu. Derrick Hall is expected to start in his place and see a hefty dose of Boye Mafe. Both can be solid run defenders, but they are worth testing because they can be inconsistent.
None of that can highlight how much of a difference MacDonald can make schematically, as his defense last year with the Baltimore Ravens was one of the better run units, and he maximized his talent through the scheme. That could present a challenge for the Broncos with no tape to go off of because there isn't any film to show how much MacDonald is bringing over from Baltimore or what changes he will make to his scheme for the personnel he has now.
This is an obstacle for the Broncos to overcome, but they must commit to the run game and stick with it to take the pressure off Nix. The Seahawks have the talent to get after the quarterback and the depth to keep the pressure up and create all sorts of challenging pass-rush packages.
What MacDonald did for the Ravens over the past two seasons to create pressure on opposing quarterbacks was beautiful. Odds are he'll strive to do the same thing with the talent in Seattle, and it will be unlike anything Nix saw in college football.
It could create mistakes from Nix and lead to a long game if he isn’t careful. That kind of pressure can damage a rookie's first game, so you want to mitigate as much of that as possible, which is why getting a run game going and sticking with it will be crucial; you can build off that with a quick passing game against a tough secondary.
This aspect of the game is likely to be pivotal to the outcome. If the Seahawks can shut down the run and force the Broncos to abandon it, they should be expected to win.
If the Broncos can establish a run game, sustain it for time-consuming drives, and finish them with points, they can walk out with a win in the season opener and begin the Nix era on the right foot.
