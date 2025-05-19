Broncos' Second-Year Players With the Most to Prove in 2025
In the wake of releasing quarterback Russell Wilson and incurring an NFL record $85 million in a dead-money hit to the salary cap, the Denver Broncos had to get skinny in 2024. That meant relying on a 2024 draft class headlined by Bo Nix as well as the youth of the roster.
Thanks to an amazing coaching job by Sean Payton and his staff, the Broncos' strategy succeeded, with gusto, propelling the team to a 10-win season and its first playoff berth since winning Super Bowl 50. Several rookies emerged in 2024, but in order for the Broncos to continue climbing the AFC ladder, more will be needed this season.
Here are a handful of second-year players the Broncos will be relying on to take the next step in 2025. Each one still has a lot to prove.
Bo Nix | QB
Nix was a revelation as a rookie. Without recounting all of his accomplishments, he finished the 2024 campaign with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, with five more scores as a rusher and a receiver.
It was an impressive debut season, but the Broncos need Nix to continue developing. The early-season jitters he displayed as a rookie will hopefully be smoothed out by his 18 starts (including playoffs) last year.
What can Nix improve upon? His pre-snap reads, pocket poise, decision-making, and efficiency. With Payton in his corner once again, a top-two offensive line protecting him, and an upgraded arsenal surrounding him, the sky's the limit for Nix in Year 2.
Audric Estime | RB
The Broncos drafted Estime in the fifth round last year, and when the team initially turned to him early in the season, he fumbled twice on his first nine NFL carries. That, understandably, landed him in Payton's doghouse for a hot minute, but the Broncos head coach eventually gave the rookie another chance.
Estime didn't let his coach down, going the rest of the season without fumbling. The Broncos let 2024 starter Javonte Williams depart in free agency and drafted RJ Harvey in the second round, so Estime is this team's de facto power back.
What can Estime improve upon? Ball security, vision, and pass protection. If he can develop some modest receiving chops, it'll only make him more valuable to Payton.
Devaughn Vele | WR
Few expected the seventh-round pick to have a meaningful impact in Year 1, but Vele's emergence in the offseason training program, and how quickly he assimilated the Broncos' playbook, rendered veteran Tim Patrick expendable. The Broncos erred on the side of the rookie, and Patrick ended up catching on with the Detroit Lions following his release.
What can Vele improve upon? Vele showed remarkable reliability as a receiver, but the Broncos need him to contribute more than just slants and curls. He needs to continue to develop his blocking technique to be a factor on the perimeter, and it would be nice to see him utilized more in the vertical passing game, considering his 6-foot-4 height and length.
Troy Franklin | WR
Franklin was the rookie wideout fans expected to hit the ground running, on account of his history being Nix's No. 1 target at Oregon. However, Franklin's development was much slower going than expected, as Vele quickly eclipsed him in the starting lineup after Patrick was released.
What can Franklin improve upon? Everything. I don't say that as a cop-out, but Franklin really needs to become a more consistent all-around receiver, from his hands to his route-running and blocking. Don't be shocked if he takes the biggest Year-2 leap of the Broncos' skill-position players, based on how he came alive toward the end of the season.
Jonah Elliss | OLB
As a third-round pick, Elliss outkicked his coverage, posting five sacks as a rookie. In tandem with fellow rookie Dondrea Tillman, Elliss provided the Broncos with excellent pass-rushing depth on the edge in Year 1.
What can Elliss improve upon? Consistency. The former Utah Ute hit the dreaded rookie wall, seeing his production decline down the stretch, so hopefully his NFL experienced, combined with the Broncos strength and conditioning program, redounds to a more lasting impact throughout the 2025 season.
Kris Abrams-Draine | CB
The Broncos didn't turn to their fifth-round cornerback until late in the season, following an injury to starter Riley Moss. Abrams-Draine intially stepped in and helped save Denver's bacon in relief of Moss, but Vance Joseph, perhaps fearing the rookie's inexperience, opted to approach the vacancy in the starting lineup with a two-man approach, including Damarri Mathis.
What can Abrams-Draine improve upon? Overall, Abrams-Draine was equal to his opportunities when the Broncos called on him, showcasing sticky coverage, football IQ, and a nose for the ball. Alas, he could be pushed farther down the cornerback depth chart as a result of the Jahdae Barron pick. So, just fighting to provide the Broncos with ready-and-willing depth on the boundary will be the KAD's brief in 2025.
Sleeper: Levelle Bailey | ILB
Bailey made the Broncos' initial roster out of training camp as an undrafted rookie, but spent a lot of time on the practice squad before being promoted in October. His 94-yard pick-six in Denver's preseason finale cemented his job, and with the team's top two linebackers having injury concerns, it wouldn't be a shock to see Bailey get an expanded opportunity in Year 2.
What can Bailey improve upon? As a young player with little regular-season exposure, he's still very much a linebacker in chrysalis. Having a command of Joseph's defense will be the first key, which will allow him to capitalize on any opportunity for extended playing time that might come to him.
Bailey is the fifth inside linebacker on Denver's depth chart right now, behind Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, and Drew Sanders. If Bailey impresses the coaches during the offseason and training camp, it wouldn't be a shock to see him leapfrog Strnad, and possibly even push him off the roster.