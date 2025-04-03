Broncos Sent Coach to UCLA Pro Day to Likely Scout This Prospect
The Denver Broncos hired linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding and are quickly putting him to work. Even with Dre Greenlaw in the fold, the Broncos could still be interested in adding to the room, leading them to the 2025 NFL draft.
One of the class' top linebackers is UCLA's Carson Schwesinger, and Schmedding was on hand for the Bruins' pro day.
"UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger had 30 teams — including LB coaches from Dallas, the Chargers, Giants, Saints and Broncos — in attendance for his private pro day today in Los Angeles. He met privately with the LB coaches for Dallas, the Giants and Saints. He did position drills, jumped 10’7 on the broad, and ran in the 6.9’s (3-cone) and 4.1’s (20 yd shuttle)," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X.
While Jalon Walker (Georgia) and Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) are viewed as the top two linebackers, they're more of the hybrid downhill edge/linebacker types. That leaves Demetrius Knight II (South Carolina) and Schwesinger competing for the top spot for a true inside linebacker prototype. Schwesinger didn’t work out at the NFL Combine, so the Pro Day was the NFL's first look at him.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Schwesinger isn’t a stack linebacker type, which could be what the Broncos are looking for more with the status of Alex Singleton. Instead, the UCLA linebacker is more of the Greenlaw mold, where he sorts through the trash, flows laterally, and excels in coverage.
The Broncos could be looking at Schwesinger as Greenlaw insurance, believing he could grow and develop into a stack linebacker mold, or perhaps they don't feel like they need such a player going forward.
Schwesinger's athleticism is easy to see when you turn on his tape, but there is a question about why he was only a one-year starter on the defensive side of the ball. He spent time as a scout and special-teams player before the 2024 season, with only 101 total snaps on defense in 2022 and 2023.
Schwesinger then had 705 snaps on defense in 2024 with 100 tackles, 11 missed tackles, 50 stops, two interceptions, three passes broken up, and three touchdowns allowed in coverage.
There is a chance Schwesinger is there when the Broncos are on the clock with the 51st overall pick, but many believe he will go somewhere between picks 35 and 45. So, if the Broncos want him, it may require a trade-up.
UCLA has another linebacker, Kain Medrano, who performed outstandingly at the Combine. He's a more undersized linebacker who played under 220 pounds last season.
Recommended Articles
Medrano is projected as a day-three pick to bolster depth and provide immediate special-teams ability. With the way their room looks, it might make more sense for the Broncos to be looking at Medrano than Schwesinger.
Join the most passionate fanbase in Denver Broncos-land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!