Here's Why Broncos Shouldn't Shy Away from OL in the NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos had one of the top offensive lines last year, according to ESPN metrics, ranking No. 1 in both pass-blocking win rate and run-blocking win rate. Four of the Broncos' five starters are under contract for at least two more years, with a year-by-year option at center for the next three.
Despite their stability, the Broncos' O-linemen are also expensive, and the team has some age-related questions with their tackles. Mike McGlinchey is 30 years old and has missed time with injury, but also has two years left on his deal.
The Broncos extended Garett Bolles, who turns 33 in May, but his contract is for two years, and we will see about the rest. Even if the Broncos like Matt Peart and Frank Crum, neither has shown the ability to be a full-time starter yet.
On the inside, center Luke Wattenberg is in the final year of his deal, followed by Alex Forsyth with two years left and Nick Garguilo with three years left. That's the Broncos' center position outlook for the next three seasons.
Of course, the Broncos can sign or draft someone or extend one of the three. But that is all down the road. However, Sean Payton drafted a Day-3 center in each of his first two years in Denver.
The only player on the line with long-term security is right guard Quinn Meinerz, who is still young and signed a significant extension. His counterpart, Ben Powers, is older and overpaid, and Denver can get out of his deal this year. Alex Palczewski is a versatile tackle-guard player that the Broncos seem to like more at guard and could be in play to replace Powers.
So, analyzing the roster, the Broncos are tentatively set with their starting five for 2025, but for 2026 and beyond, they have questions at four spots. The Broncos also have concerns over their depth on the offensive line, with the only backup players not mentioned being Calvin Throckmorton and Will Sherman, two guards. Denver's depth leaves much to be desired.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the best draft class for offensive line help overall, but some good center options will likely be available on Day 3. That is currently the biggest question on the Broncos' unit, so they could look for someone to compete for the starting job in 2026 with Forsyth and Garguilo. Ideally, this player has versatility along the interior and can fill in at guard if needed to provide additional depth.
While the Broncos haven’t drafted a tackle since 2017 when they took Bolles with the 20th pick of the first round, that may not change this year. GM George Paton and Payton prefer to go the undrafted route. After the first three rounds, the Broncos could be willing to wait it out and bet on their ability to develop an undrafted player.
As for the guard, this is a position the Broncos have been looking at. They have brought multiple guards in for pre-draft visits, virtually met with others, and spent a lot of time at the scouting bowl games and Combine with guards.
The Broncos seem to be looking for someone later in the draft to develop and compete to replace Powers, most likely in 2026, but could be 2027 or even this year if they come along quickly.
Bottom Line
Overall, the offensive line isn’t a position that needs to be a focus for the Broncos early, but one they have to look at later. While it isn’t a strong class overall, some solid options fit what the Broncos are looking for, whom they could try to get in rounds four through seven.
