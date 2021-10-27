    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Broncos Re-Sign LB Barrington Wade & Add OG Shaq Calhoun to Practice Squad

    The Broncos made a couple more transactions on Wednesday.
    Author:

    One day removed from an absolute flurry of roster cuts, the Denver Broncos have reportedly signed two players to the practice squad. According to NFL beat writer Aaron Wilson, the Broncos re-signed rookie linebacker Barrington Wade to the practice squad, along with veteran offensive guard Deion 'Shaq' Calhoun. 

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    The Broncos vacated three practice-squad spots on Monday and now have one left with 15 of the 16-man limit filled. On the heels of acquiring edge rusher Stephen Weatherly over the weekend, Wade was waived on Monday to make room. 

    The Broncos parted ways with linebacker Curtis Robinson to make way for another trade acquisition in Kenny Young from the L.A. Rams. I expected Robinson to be among the active-roster cuts to be re-signed to the practice squad but so far, it would seem that the team places higher value on Wade. 

    As for Calhoun, he's in his third season after going undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2019. He spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins in 2019 and 2020, respectively. 

    Read More

    Calhoun rejoined the Cardinals in 2021 where he competed on the team's practice squad. Arizona released him on October 4 and now he'll get a change of scenery.

    With Netane Muti going on the COVID/reserve list, the Broncos are hedging by adding Calhoun to the practice squad for the short term. 

    Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Miami Dolphins offensive guard Shaq Calhoun (62) jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.
    News

    Report: Broncos Re-Sign LB Barrington Wade & Add OG Shaq Calhoun to Practice Squad

    6 minutes ago
    Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.
    Draft

    Broncos' Identify 6 Intriguing QB Options in 2022 NFL Draft

    4 hours ago
    Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos Release Their Fastest WR Along with Four Other Players in Eye-Opening Wave of Cuts

    Oct 26, 2021
    Denver Broncos offensive tackle Bobby Massie (70) and center Lloyd Cushenberry (79) and guard Dalton Risner (66) lead the team out of the tunnel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
    Film

    Film Breakdown Provides Startling Revelation on Broncos' RT Bobby Massie

    Oct 26, 2021
    Vic Fangio
    News

    Broncos Cut Defensive Player Amid Bitter Losing Streak

    Oct 26, 2021
    Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Fangio Addresses Prospect of WR Jerry Jeudy Returning for Week 8 vs. Washington

    8 minutes ago
    Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Kenny Young (41) celebrates a third quarter sack of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (background) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium.
    Film

    Film Room: Kenny Young is the Linebacker the Broncos Needed

    Oct 26, 2021
    Kenny Young
    News

    Broncos Acquire New Starting ILB in Trade with Rams

    Oct 25, 2021
    Aaron Rodgers
    News

    Insider Predicts Broncos to Go Hard, 'Offer More' in 2022 Aaron Rodgers Trade

    Oct 25, 2021