One day removed from an absolute flurry of roster cuts, the Denver Broncos have reportedly signed two players to the practice squad. According to NFL beat writer Aaron Wilson, the Broncos re-signed rookie linebacker Barrington Wade to the practice squad, along with veteran offensive guard Deion 'Shaq' Calhoun.

The Broncos vacated three practice-squad spots on Monday and now have one left with 15 of the 16-man limit filled. On the heels of acquiring edge rusher Stephen Weatherly over the weekend, Wade was waived on Monday to make room.

The Broncos parted ways with linebacker Curtis Robinson to make way for another trade acquisition in Kenny Young from the L.A. Rams. I expected Robinson to be among the active-roster cuts to be re-signed to the practice squad but so far, it would seem that the team places higher value on Wade.

As for Calhoun, he's in his third season after going undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2019. He spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Calhoun rejoined the Cardinals in 2021 where he competed on the team's practice squad. Arizona released him on October 4 and now he'll get a change of scenery.

With Netane Muti going on the COVID/reserve list, the Broncos are hedging by adding Calhoun to the practice squad for the short term.

