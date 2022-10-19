Broncos Sign WR Brandon Johnson to Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos tinkered with their practice squad Tuesday, signing wide receiver Brandon Johnson, the team announced. Tight end Dalton Keene was released in a corresponding transaction.

Johnson originally joined the Broncos in May as an undrafted free agent out of UCF. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass-catcher made three preseason appearances, notching 75 yards on five receptions. He appeared headed toward a spot on the 53-man roster following a four-grab, 64-yard effort in Denver's Aug. 11 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Unfortunately for Johnson, his momentum was torpedoed by a high-ankle sprain suffered on the first offensive snap of the Aug. 27 exhibition-finale versus Minnesota. The 24-year-old was moved to injured reserve amid final cuts while the club opted to retain fellow UDFA WR Jalen Virgil on the regular-season squad. Johnson was waived from IR with an injury settlement on Sept. 6.

Presumably healthy, Johnson is one of only two wideouts on Denver's taxi squad, joining Trinity Benson, who was brought back last week.

Keene lasted all of 72 hours with the Broncos, added to the practice team before their Monday Night Football loss to the Chargers. He was deemed expendable after third-round rookie TE Greg Dulcich delivered 44 receiving yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!