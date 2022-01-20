Broncos Sign Massive Former Eagles Offensive Tackle

Continuing to form the imprints of its 90-man offseason roster, the Denver Broncos signed offensive tackle Casey Tucker to a Reserve/Futures contract, the team announced Thursday.

Tucker, 26, initially joined the Broncos in November, landing on the practice squad. He was released the following month and resurfaced with the Philadelphia Eagles, for whom he made one regular-season appearance — the first of his career.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound blocker is on his fourth club since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He had completed three prior stints with the Eagles and spent part of his sophomore campaign in Detroit.

Tucker played collegiately at Stanford, starting 22 games, before transferring to Arizona State where he made 33 starts (at left tackle, left guard and right tackle), earning Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 recognition in 2018.

"Very powerful upper body. Can uproot and redirect defensive linemen from seemingly almost any angle," The Draft Network's Ben Solak noted in his scouting profile.

Tucker is the eighth player to ink a futures deal with Denver following the 2021 campaign. Earlier this month, the club signed running back Damarea Crockett, wide receiver Travis Fulgham, tight end Shaun Beyer, offensive tackle Drew Himmelman, guard Zack Johnson, defensive end Marquiss Spencer, and linebacker Barrington Wade.

