Skip to main content
Player(s)
Casey Tucker
Team(s)
Denver Broncos

Broncos Sign OT Casey Tucker to Futures Deal

Tucker is the eighth futures signing for 2022.

Continuing to form the imprints of its 90-man offseason roster, the Denver Broncos signed offensive tackle Casey Tucker to a Reserve/Futures contract, the team announced Thursday.

Tucker, 26, initially joined the Broncos in November, landing on the practice squad. He was released the following month and resurfaced with the Philadelphia Eagles, for whom he made one regular-season appearance — the first of his career.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound blocker is on his fourth club since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He had completed three prior stints with the Eagles and spent part of his sophomore campaign in Detroit.

Tucker played collegiately at Stanford, starting 22 games, before transferring to Arizona State where he made 33 starts (at left tackle, left guard and right tackle), earning Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 recognition in 2018.

Read More

"Very powerful upper body. Can uproot and redirect defensive linemen from seemingly almost any angle," The Draft Network's Ben Solak noted in his scouting profile.

Tucker is the eighth player to ink a futures deal with Denver following the 2021 campaign. Earlier this month, the club signed running back Damarea Crockett, wide receiver Travis Fulgham, tight end Shaun Beyer, offensive tackle Drew Himmelman, guard Zack Johnson, defensive end Marquiss Spencer, and linebacker Barrington Wade.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Casey Tucker
News

Broncos Sign Massive Former Eagles Offensive Tackle

2 minutes ago
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

ESPN Insider Doesn't Buy Rumor of Broncos' Being 'Zeroed-In' on Dan Quinn

43 minutes ago
Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) instructs the defense during the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
News

Broncos Select Utah LB Devin Lloyd in The Athletic's 2022 Mock Draft 2.0

2 hours ago
Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers Denver Broncos Quarterback
News

Rumor Mill: Broncos Linked to QBs via Trade & Free Agency

5 hours ago
untitled-design-46
News

Glenn, Mayo, Getsy Ruled Out of Broncos' Head-Coaching Search?

21 hours ago
Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Nakobe Dean
News

Mock Draft Roundup: Expert Have Broncos All Over the Place

22 hours ago
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium.
News

Broncos Select Georgia LB Nakobe Dean in Mel Kiper, Jr's First 2022 Mock Draft

Jan 19, 2022
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) motions after a play in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos' 3 Most Valuable Players of 2021

Jan 19, 2022
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
News

Broncos DC Ed Donatell Linked to Seahawks Job Opening

Jan 18, 2022