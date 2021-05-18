Broncos Sign OT Cody Conway, Waive OT Ryan Pope

The Denver Broncos made a flurry of roster moves on Monday, announcing the signing of offensive tackle Cody Conway, linebacker Pita Taumoepenu, and quarterback Case Cookus, whose addition was reported Sunday.

Backup OT Calvin Anderson also inked his exclusive-rights free agent tender, keeping him under contract for the 2021 season.

In corresponding transactions, the team waived OT Ryan Pope and LB David Curry.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Pope was signed just six days ago — the first shoe to drop following now-former right tackle Ja'Wuan James' torn Achilles' injury — and participated in Denver's rookie minicamp this past weekend.

Conway will fill Pope's role as a reserve behind recently imported tackles Bobby Massie and Cameron Fleming, both of whom are competing to replace James, and potentially Anderson, a pet project of offensive line coach Mike Munchak who previously held the backup job.

A 2019 undrafted free agent, not dissimilar to Pope, Conway has bounced around from various practice squads (including a stint in Green Bay), yet to take an NFL regular-season snap. The 24-year-old was a 33-game starter at Syracuse and typically excelled in pass-blocking, scouts noted.

"As a run blocker, Conway has modest play strength and girth which limit his ability to drive block and create space," The Draft Network's Joe Marino wrote. "He is effective at working blocking angles and functioning as a technician in zone concepts.

"While Conway won’t be confused as a big-bodied road-grader, his technique and pass blocking upside meshes well with today’s NFL."

By executing these six moves, the Broncos are back under the 90-player offseason roster limit.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!