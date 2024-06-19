Report: Broncos Ink UFL OLB Dondrea Tillman to 3-Year Deal
The Denver Broncos have long-term plans for Dondrea Tillman, the reigning United Football League champion who tried out for the team on Wednesday — and who subsequently secured a multi-year contract.
Per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, the Broncos reached agreement with the Birmingham Stallions pass rusher on a three-year deal worth $2.83 million. The pact, which includes a fully guaranteed $10,000 signing bonus, is contingent on Tillman expectedly passing a physical and obtaining his UFL release.
Tillman is putting pen to paper following a standout career with the Stallions, for whom the 6-foot-3, 270-pound defender logged 92 total tackles (51 solo) and 8.5 sacks while helping lead the club to three UFL titles in as many seasons. The 26-year-old went unselected in the 2021 Draft.
Before arriving in the NFL's unofficial minor league, Tillman played collegiate ball at Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He registered 82 solo tackles, 28 sacks, two interceptions, and a pair of defensive touchdowns across 48 career games.
Listed as an outside linebacker, Tillman — considering the length of his deal — may push for a spot on Denver's 53-man roster, competing for a backup role behind presumed starters Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper, both of whom are unsigned beyond 2024.
“I think as a group, it’s a good group between ‘Coop’, and [OLB] Nik [Bonitto] and Baron," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said after last week's mandatory minicamp. "It’s a good group. They all can rush the passer; they all are good run game players. Nik is a special rusher. He had a great year last year. Even with missed time, he had a pretty good year. So obviously, he’s a natural rusher and it’s my job to find spots for him to kind of showcase that. It’s a good room, it’s an experienced room. It’s a room that should make some hay this year for us.”
