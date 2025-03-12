Report: Broncos Land Former Pro Bowl TE on $23M Deal
And on Day 3 of NFL free agency, the Denver Broncos won the Evan Engram sweepstakes.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Broncos agreed to terms with the veteran tight end, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars, on a two-year, $23 million contract that includes $16.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.
Engram, who'd also been courted by the rival Los Angeles Chargers, initially visited with the Broncos on Monday before putting pen to paper.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A 2017 first-round pick of the Giants, Engram, 30, spent his first four seasons in New York before a two-year stop in Jacksonville. Combined, he's totaled 496 receptions for 4,922 yards and 25 touchdowns across 108 career appearances, earning a pair of Pro Bowl selections along the way.
The Ole Miss product's best campaign came in 2023 when he caught a whopping 114 passes for 963 yards and four scores, earning his latter all-star honor. He missed eight games last season due to hamstring and shoulder injuries.
At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds with elite receiving chops, Engram perfectly fits the offensive "Joker" mold that Broncos head coach Sean Payton is seeking and will be cemented atop a depth chart previously topped by Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull. The team could further bolster the position via next month's Draft.
Engram is the fourth outside free agent signed by the Broncos this offseason, joining inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and wide receiver Trent Sherfield.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!