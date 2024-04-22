Report: Broncos Signing Former Steelers CB
Days after hosting a free-agent visit, the Denver Broncos signed former Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace on Monday to a one-year contract, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.
Undrafted out of Alabama in 2018, Wallace, 28, is entering his seventh NFL season having spent the last two with Pittsburgh and his first four with the Buffalo Bills. He's totaled 236 solo tackles, 54 pass breakups, and 12 interceptions across 83 career games, including 70 starts.
“Levi’s an easy fit,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of Wallace in 2022. “He’s a low-maintenance guy. He’s sharp, he’s competitive. He stays close in coverage. It’s been pretty much seamless.”
In 2023, the 6-foot, 179-pound defender was graded as Pro Football Focus' 88th-ranked CB among 127 qualifiers, earning a 60.4 coverage rating. (For reference, Broncos Pro Bowler Patrick Surtain II finished tied for 42nd with a 64.7 mark.)
Wallace will compete with (and likely overtake) challengers Damarri Mathis and Riley Moss for the starting job opposite Surtain. His addition also lessens the chance that Denver targets the position in Thursday's first round of the 2024 NFL draft.
"We like our corner group," general manager George Paton said last week. "We have one of the best corners in the league. We like our nickel in ‘J-Mac’ [CB Ja’Quan McMillian]. We have two young outside guys, Riley, and Damarri and Tremon [Smith]. We have a good, young group."
