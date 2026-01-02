Mile High Roundtable Renders Predictions & Picks for Broncos-Chargers

The Denver Broncos have everything in front of them entering the regular-season finale vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Win, and the Broncos clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Chargers will be resting quarterback Justin Herbert and possibly other players. The Broncos can at least count on game-planning for Trey Lance.

It's not Jim Harbaugh's style to go meekly into that good night, so the Broncos should be wary of hijinx. But it's incumbent upon Sean Payton to get on L.A. quickly and hopefully set up a scenario where starters can sit down in the second half. That would be ideal.

How will this one shake out?

Let's go around the table to see how the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle staff envision this one unfolding. Be sure to follow our editorial staff and excellent writers on X/Twitter, which are linked next to each author's name.

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ) 13-3: As fate would have it, the grateful Broncos don't have to face the elite quarterback skills of Herbert this weekend. Of course, it helps when you're trying to clinch the No. 1 playoff seed. As it all shakes down, the Broncos win somewhat convincingly behind a defense that registers six sacks and an offense powered by three touchdown passes by Bo Nix.

Pick: Broncos 31, Chargers 10

Thomas Hall ( @ThomasHallNFL ) 13-3: The Broncos received a late Christmas gift from the Chargers when they decided to sit Herbert for the final game. That should be enough for the Broncos to walk away with a win at home and clinch the No. 1 seed.

Pick: Broncos 31, Chargers 13

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ) 13-3: Will this look like last week's rock fight vs. the Chiefs? Or like the season-finale last year, when Kansas City rested its starters, and the Broncos won 38-0? Perhaps somewhere in between, as the Chargers rest some key players with an eye on the postseason. Nix gets his 24th win, surpassing Russell Wilson's record within a quarterback's first two seasons. The Broncos sack Lance five times, but come up three sacks short of the NFL all-time record.

Pick: Broncos 31, Chargers 10

Luke Patterson ( @LukePattersonLP ) 13-3: There's no way Payton and Nix will allow this Denver offense to stumble at home, with the No. 1 AFC seed on the line. Expect the Broncos to come out swinging even if it’s against the Chargers' B Squad. Lance will most likely take a stiff and physical beating. Mile High Playoff Magic is about to return.

Pick: Broncos 31, Chargers 13

Dylan Von Arx ( @DylanVonArxMHH ) 12-4: The Broncos are one win away from securing the No. 1 seed and their final opponent is the Herbert-less Chargers. The Broncos' defense should be able to spook Lance and notch several sacks against the Chargers' beat up offensive line. L.A.'s defense is still a formidable unit, but as long as an efficient Nix shows up, the Broncos will earn a bye week for the playoffs.

Pick: Broncos 24, Chargers 10

Get Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! | Mile High Huddle

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ) 12-4: With the mini-bye week, the Chargers resting starters, and Denver needing a win to secure home field advantage, the Broncos will come out swinging. They score enough in the first half to rest starters in the second half, and still win big. Both sides play lights out as the Broncos show they're ready for playoff football.

Pick: Broncos 48, Chargers 20

Carl Dumler ( @CarlDumlerMHH ) 12-4: The Broncos are catching a break in a huge must-win game to be avoiding one of the top quarterbacks in the league. We don't know yet who else is sitting, but the Broncos stand a good chance of running away with this one. Both teams will be motivated to shorten this game by keeping the clock moving and leaning into the run game. The Broncos end up with 150 yards on the ground and take control early in this one leading to a doubt-digit victory. Nix finds a couple of explosive plays and the Broncos secure the top seed in the playoffs.

Pick: Broncos 27, Chargers 6

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 11-5: Every week, this team surprises me. Last week, I thought it’d be a commanding victory, facing a third-string QB on Christmas. It wasn’t. The Broncos won a squeaker. This week, I don’t expect to be all that surprised. Denver should coast to a fairly easy win (against another backup QB) that officially locks up the No. 1 seed. Emphasis on “should,” however. You never know who we’ll see Sunday: Jekyll or Hyde.

Pick: Broncos 26, Chargers 10

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ) 11-5: The Broncos play with the No. 1 seed in the AFC on the line and this is one where they have to stay motivated and disciplined. Lance keeps this close but the Broncos play a clean game and pull away decisively in the second half.

Pick: Broncos 27, Chargers 17

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ) 11-5: Who knows which Chargers play this weekend. With Herbert officially out, it’s probably fair to expect a long list of other chargers missing on Sunday. Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, Khalil Mack, Derwin James, and more? Perhaps. The Broncos win this one without having to show too much and get ready for a bye week.

Pick: Broncos 23, Chargers 10

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ) 11-5: The Chargers may be resting Herbert and other starters, but that doesn’t mean the Broncos can take this game lightly. The Broncos can’t afford to go through the motions. Most likely, the Broncos will look to control the ball on offense, move the chains, and win the time of possession. The defense, meanwhile, will likely be more focused on not giving up the big play and not letting Lance escape the pocket. It may not result in a blowout like I expected against the Chiefs, but it should lead to a win to cap the season.

Pick: Broncos 24, Chargers 13

Ron White ( @RonWhiteNFL ) 11-5: The Broncos must approach the last regular season game with a focused mindset. The Chargers will be resting several starters; therefore, the Broncos should use the opportunity to sharpen the offensive and defensive schemes. A game where Nix eclipses 4,000 total passing yards for the season and the defense registers three sacks on Lance seems like a good way to kick off the new year. As a result, the Broncos secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Pick: Broncos 27, Chargers 13

Lance Sanderson ( @LanceS_MHH ) 10-6: I want to predict a blowout in this game, as the Chargers are going to sit several starters, but I simply can't do it. Something tells me Payton is going to employ a similar game plan to that of last week and against the Raiders a few weeks ago and grind the game down efficiently and quickly. Ultimately, the Broncos win and secure the No. 1 seed, but it's going to be closer than people are going to want it to be. That's just who this team is this year, which is fine so long as the wins keep coming.

Pick: Broncos 20, Chargers 13

More Must Read Broncos-Chargers Coverage