Report: Broncos Add Cornerback from United Football League
The Denver Broncos plucked from the United Football League pool for the second consecutive year, signing former Birmingham Stallions cornerback Mario Goodrich, Pro Football Network's James Larsen reported Tuesday.
Goodrich appeared in six games for the Stallions this past season, registering 12 solo tackles, five pass breakups, and three forced fumbles, per his team page. Before landing in the UFL, he spent part of the 2024 preseason with the New York Giants, who waived him with an injury designation last August.
The 6-foot, 186-pound defender initially entered the NFL in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, playing in four games for the Philadelphia Eagles the following year. Collegiately, he was a decorated player at Clemson, winning the 2018 national championship and earning 2021 first-team All-ACC honors.
"Goodrich had a long wait to get his shot but was ready when it finally came for him," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "He has size and plays a physical brand of coverage but might be tethered to a zone scheme due to a lack of desired chase speed. He has some recognition talent, allowing for decent head starts to squeeze routes in his area. He also has the length to help play the passing lanes, but he's more likely to tackle the catch than play the football. He's reliable against the run and has classic Cover 2 traits, but Goodrich might receive some consideration as a backup safety."
Assuming he sticks around long enough, Goodrich will look to carve out a name for himself in a jam-packed CB room that includes locked-in starters (Patrick Surtain II, Jahdae Barron), rising talents (Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine), key backups (Damarri Mathis, Ja'Quan McMillian), and fellow undrafted hopefuls (Joshua Pickett, Jaden Robinson).