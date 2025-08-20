Broncos Reportedly Sign Defensive Lineman: What It Means
The Denver Broncos evidently saw enough in Michael Dwumfour during his workout Tuesday, as the team has signed the former Houston Texans defensive lineman, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported.
Inside linebacker J.B. Brown was waived in a corresponding roster move, according to Klis.
A 2021 undrafted free agent, Dwumfour has made 13 career regular-season appearances: 10 for the Texans, two for the San Francisco 49ers, and one for the Cleveland Browns. Altogether, the 6-foot-1, 296-pound defender has registered 10 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, a half-sack, and one fumble recovery across 338 career snaps.
Dwumfour split his collegiate tenure between Michigan (2016-2019) and Rutgers (2020), earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention as a redshirt senior.
"Intriguing interior defender who clearly lacks the standard measurables for the position, but plays with an activity level that makes him challenging to block," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "He will get cleaned out of his gap by double teams and down blocks and he's not built for heads-up battles against NFL guards on a regular basis. However, he can be tough to get a clean shot on when he's allowed to go gap-hunting with his disruptive first step and low pad level. Rush production won't blow anyone away, but he will pressure the pocket thanks to foot quickness and hand fighting. He may go undrafted, but a one-gapping 4-3 defense will covet him as a priority free agent."
What It Means
Dwumfour's addition isn't going to push starting defensive tackle D.J. Jones or even his direct backup, Malcolm Roach. But there's so little behind them — Kristian Williams and Jordan Miller, both undrafted free agents — that he could well have an inside track to the 53-man squad. Williams was sidelined for Tuesday's training camp practice.
Brown's subtraction, however, changes little in the inside linebacker hierarchy. Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton are penciled in as starters, with Levelle Bailey, Justin Strnad, and Karene Reid battling for the primary reserve gig.
All of this, preceding Tuesday's final roster cutdown.
"These guys, they’re all competing, and we say this to them, and it’s serious. We’re rooting for all of them," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said after last week's preseason victory over the Cardinals. "We’re rooting for their best, and because I think there’s going to be some players that end up on other teams’ rosters playing. That’s part of the deal.”