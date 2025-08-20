Broncos Could Boost Defensive Depth with Ex-Texans Lineman
The Denver Broncos might be eyeing reinforcement along their defensive line as the team worked out a slew of free agents on Tuesday, including former Houston Texans DT Michael Dwumfour, per the NFL's transaction wire.
In addition to Dwumfour, the Broncos hosted defensive tackles Thor Griffith, Devonnsha Maxwell, and Gavin Meyer, all of whom presumably left the building sans contract.
Dwumfour has made 13 regular-season appearances since entering the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent: 10 for the Texans, two for the San Francisco 49ers, and one for the Cleveland Browns. He most recently had a brief second stint with the Niners, who waived him last week.
Altogether, the 6-foot-1, 296-pound defender — who played collegiately at Michigan and Rutgers — has totaled 13 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, a half-sack, and one fumble recovery across 338 career snaps.
"Intriguing interior defender who clearly lacks the standard measurables for the position, but plays with an activity level that makes him challenging to block," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "He will get cleaned out of his gap by double teams and down blocks and he's not built for heads-up battles against NFL guards on a regular basis. However, he can be tough to get a clean shot on when he's allowed to go gap-hunting with his disruptive first step and low pad level. Rush production won't blow anyone away, but he will pressure the pocket thanks to foot quickness and hand fighting. He may go undrafted, but a one-gapping 4-3 defense will covet him as a priority free agent."
The Broncos are particularly top-heavy at defensive tackle, with starter D.J. Jones and veteran backup Malcolm Roach penciled into significant roles. But questions persist about the thinned-out reserve unit comprised of Jordan Miller and Kristian Williams, the latter of whom was inactive at Tuesday's practice.
Even if Dwumfour or another camp attendee were to be signed, they'd likely represent little more than a warm body for Saturday's preseason finale — and ahead of next week's 53-man roster cutdown, an impending process that head coach Sean Payton describes as "tough."
“I think the easy part is the fielding calls because if they come, then you sit and discuss what call came," Payton told reporters Tuesday. "What happens a lot is the call that comes that’s very open-ended. ‘What are you guys looking for? What are we looking for?’ You know that there’s a target in their mind. I like the decisions we have to make, be it they’re tough ones. The process is still ongoing.”