Broncos Release Veteran LB Dre Greenlaw After One Year

The Denver Broncos are moving on from veteran linebacker Dre Greenlaw. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have released Greenlaw.

Cap Ramifications

The Greenlaw release will free up $6 million in salary-cap space this season, but it comes with $4 million in dead money. That's the risk the Broncos took in signing him.

The move comes hot on the heels of the Broncos re-signing both Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton in back-to-back days. While Greenlaw's release will surprise some fans, it's understandable on every level.

Great When Healthy, But...

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 06: Talanoa Hufanga 9 of the Denver Broncos, and Dre Greenlaw 57 of the Denver Broncos, celebrate at midfield during a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on November 06, 2025.

The Broncos loved the physical presence and swagger that Greenlaw brought to the table last season. The problem was that they couldn't keep him on the field.

The Broncos knew Greenlaw was an injury risk when they signed him to a three-year, $31.5 million deal a year ago , but in his first and only season with the club, it was literally one thing after another. And what he brought to the table when healthy wasn't enough to justify the expense.

The other aspect is that Strnad has earned a full-time starting job. He expressed his desire to be a starter at season's end, and the Broncos had three linebackers. Now it's just Strnad and Singleton, making it clear where the Broncos stand on the issue.

It's too bad that it didn't work out with Greenlaw. Not long after signing with the Broncos, he suffered a quad injury during offseason workouts and missed most of OTAs. The goal was to get him to training camp, which the Broncos did.

Alas, only a few practices into camp, Greenlaw reaggravated the quad injury, causing him to miss what remained of the summer, including the preseason. He would go on to miss the first six games, spending the time on injured reserve.

After his first game back — Week 7's win over the New York Giants — he was then suspended one game for interfering with an official afterwards. From there, Greenlaw offered the Broncos a few weeks of stability before suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out of the final two games and limited his impact in the playoffs.

All in, Greenlaw appeared in eight games with the Broncos, with seven starts, totaling 43 tackles (15 solo), two tackles for a loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and an interception. When he was on the field, he was productive, for the most part, but having him available only half the time wasn't worth paying him $10-plus million per year.

All three of Denver's big free-agent signings last season came with serious injury risks, but safety Talanoa Hufanga and tight end Evan Engram were able to stay on the field. Greenlaw was the exception, and with Strnad hitting his stride as a starting linebacker, the Broncos have turned the page.

Best of luck, Dre.