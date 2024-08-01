Broncos Sign OL Oliver Jervis, Move Quinn Bailey to IR
The Denver Broncos signed former Colorado State offensive lineman Oliver Jervis, the team announced Thursday.
In a corresponding roster move, Denver placed OL Quinn Bailey on injured reserve.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
An undrafted rookie, Jervis was among a handful of linemen who worked out for the Broncos earlier this week. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound, multi-dimensional blocker started 12 games at tackle for the Rams in 2023. The year prior, during his fifth and final season with Monmouth, he made 10 starts at left guard.
Jervis is likely to compete for the sixth-man OL job that had belonged to Bailey, who suffered a fractured ankle in Wednesday's training camp practice. The injury will require surgery and sideline him for a chunk of, if not all of the 2024 campaign.
"The hard part is not the injury itself. The hard part is the next eight months where as a player, you sit in that training room and you recognize that everything just keeps going," Broncos coach Sean Payton said Wednesday. "That happened to me in 2011. As a coach, rarely does it happen. I had that fractured leg at Tampa Bay and here I am in the training room and practice is going. So it can be somewhat lonely, the recovery process, but he’ll have the support of everyone here."
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!