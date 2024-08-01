Payton: Broncos OL Quinn Bailey Suffered Fractured Ankle
Denver Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, who left Wednesday's training camp practice via ambulance, suffered a fractured ankle that will require corrective surgery, head coach Sean Payton announced.
"That was definitely apparent," Payton told reporters. "I’m not sure of the timeline relative to surgery, but it’s always tough to see and to be a part of when you’re at a practice. It’s one of the bitter realities of our game. He was having a really good camp."
The injury occurred during 9-on-7 drills when Bailey crumbled to the ground in obvious distress. He was quickly fitted with an air cast and carted off to a waiting ambulance for further evaluation.
Several Broncos linemen, including starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey, kneeled in prayer after Bailey was transported from the field.
"It’s one of their teammates that they’re working with. He’s a tremendous teammate and a guy that all he does is work his tail off," Payton remarked. "The progress he made a year ago, and then all of a sudden—we were just discussing the roster the other day and he was easily for us lineman [No.] 6 and someone who was going to be involved in the game plan in jumbo. It’s tough to see that from one of their peers.”
Payton added that he will soon provide an update on Bailey, a former undrafted free agent entering his sixth season with the Broncos — the owner of 31 career appearances. Able to play tackle or guard, the 28-year-old was primed to nail down a first-off-the-bench reserve role.
The depth chart now shortened by one, behind McGlinchey and LT Garett Bolles are Matt Peart, Frank Crum, Alex Palczewski, and Demontrey Jacobs.
Payton singled out Peart, a fifth-year pro who joined the Broncos in free agency, as Bailey's potential replacement.
“He is long and he’s big. He’s certainly a guy that when we watched the tape, there are certain strengths," he said Wednesday. "We felt like he’s a candidate to come in—we’re trying to find, ‘Hey, who’s going to be the third tackle?’ So he’s competing for that spot.”
