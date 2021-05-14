Report: Broncos Sign Cam Fleming, Open 'Honest' RT Competition

Over the course of 72 hours, the Denver Broncos have added not one ... not two ... but three offensive tackles ahead of a full-blown battle to replace Ja'Wuan James.

Citing media reports, the Broncos announced Thursday the signing of former New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants OT Cameron Fleming.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Fleming inked a one-year deal worth up to $3.67 million with yet-to-be-publicized play-time incentives.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A 2014 fourth-round pick out of Stanford, Fleming has appeared in 91 games, making 42 career starts, across seven NFL campaigns. He won two Super Bowl titles in New England before defecting to Dallas in 2018. The Texas native inked a two-year extension the following offseason; the Cowboys declined his option in 2020, sending him to free agency.

Days later, Fleming joined the Giants, reuniting with former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, now Big Blue's offensive coordinator. He started all 16 games at right tackle in 2020, allowing six sacks over 913 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Fleming is the latest import to a suddenly crowded OT room that now includes recent acquisitions Ryan Pope and Bobby Massie, who put pen to paper on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

9News' Mike Klis reports Fleming and Massie will undergo an "honest competition" for the right tackle job, replacing James, who's expected to miss the 2021 season after suffering a torn Achilles' tendon.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!