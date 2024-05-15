Report: Broncos Sign Former Bears P Trenton Gill
Competition suddenly could be afoot on special teams after the Denver Broncos signed former Chicago Bears punter Trenton Gill, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
A 2022 seventh-round pick, Gill appeared in all 34 games for the Bears over the last two seasons, averaging 46.1 gross yards per punt across 133 boots — 38 of which were downed inside the 20-yard line — with a long of 76 yards. He was waived following Chicago's selection of P Tory Taylor in last month's draft.
As a collegian at North Carolina State, Gill (6-4, 220) set the school record with 47.6 yards per punt during his redshirt sophomore campaign and earned first-team All-ACC honors as a redshirt senior in 2021.
"Punter with good size but an average leg and mediocre control by NFL standards," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein noted in his scouting profile. "He has the physical tools, but lacks consistency with his coffin-corner kicks and distance with his open-field punting. Gill improved over the second half of the season and will need to continue on that path to make an NFL roster."
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Denver presumably brought Gill aboard to battle incumbent veteran P Riley Dixon for the starting job. Dixon, in his second stint with the Broncos, averaged 46.3 gross yards per punt across 17 appearances last season.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!