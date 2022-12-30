Broncos Sign Away RB Tyler Badie from Ravens

The Denver Broncos welcomed a new member to their 53-man roster Thursday, signing rookie running back Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, the team announced.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Badie entered the NFL last April as the Ravens' sixth-round pick, drafted 196th overall. He appeared in all three preseason games, tallying 23 carries for 65 yards and four catches for 14 yards and one touchdown.

A standout collegian, Badie registered 3,889 yards from scrimmage (2,740 rushing, 1,149 receiving) and 34 total TDs at Missouri. The 5-foot-8, 197-pound back closed his Tigers career with 2021 first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American honors, drawing pre-draft comparisons to current Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell.

"Undersized, change-of-pace back with a big heart and pass-catching talent," noted NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, who assigned Badie a fourth-round projection. "Despite a lack of desired size, Badie took on a monster workload and produced at a high level. He played in a run scheme heavily tilted to outside zone and is at his best in space, although he's natural and confident in tight run lanes. He's a tough runner but lacks short-yardage leg drive, so his role as a pro could be fairly well-defined as a talented third-down back who can handle an occasional spike in carries if needed."

Badie, 22, is the fourth member of Denver's backfield — joining Latavius Murray, Marlon Mack, and Chase Edmonds — and could be a candidate for a reserve/futures contract at season's end.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!