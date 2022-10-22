The Denver Broncos reeling. Amid a three-game slide, the team made the bold decision to pull quarterback Russell Wilson from the starting lineup as he deals with a hamstring injury.

That means Brett Rypien will get the second start of his career, which will also be his second start vs. the New York Jets. Entering Week 7 with a 1-0 record as a starter, all Rypien does is beat the Jets.

In all seriousness, this Wilson decision could be about more than his hamstring. We're talking about a quarterback who missed three starts in 10 years in Seattle. Wilson is no stranger to fighting through being banged up and pain management.

It wouldn't surprise me if at least some of the motivation to 'rest' Wilson this week is the need for the Broncos' coaching staff to kind of reset the offense. Perhaps Rypien can prove that head coach Nathaniel Hackett's offense actually has some teeth and can carry its fair share of water, if the QB plays within the scheme.

Nothing lights a fire under a QB, especially one who has presided over a three-game losing streak, like seeing his backup start a game and get a win. The Jets won't be an easy mark for Rypien, but New York's 4-2 record is fool's gold.

It wouldn't surprise me to see Rypien impress. That wouldn't reflect well on Wilson, but such a scenario could provide just the sort of epiphany and spark the nine-time Pro Bowler needs to get back on the horse.

Time will tell.

What should Broncos fans be watching for? Several Broncos are nearing a few statistical milestones that could be reached on Sonday.

Greg Dulcich Looking for a TD

Dulcich needs one touchdown to become the fourth tight end since 2005 to record a TD in each of his first two career games.

Melvin Gordon Pushing for Paydirt

Gordon needs one touchdown to claim sole possession of third place for most offensive touchdowns (69) by an active running back since entering the league in 2015.

Jerry Jeudy Searching for Yardage

Jeudy needs 12 receiving yards to surpass WR Eddie Royal (1,624) for the fourth-most receiving yards by a Bronco in his first 33 career games.

D.J. Jones Wants the QB

Jones needs one sack to collect his 10th career quarterback takedown and to tie his career high for the most sacks (3) in a single season.

Brandon McManus Targets a Ring-of-Famer

McManus needs two more field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Broncos Ring of Fame K Jason Elam for the most such field goals made (39) in team history.

Justin Simmons Wants the Ball

Simmons needs one interception to claim sole possession of fourth place for the most picks (22) by a Bronco in his first seven seasons with the team, and two passes defensed to tie S Harrison Smith for the third-most PDs (52) by a safety since 2016.

PS2 Looking for PBUs

Patrick Surtain II needs one pass defensed to claim sole possession of fourth place for the most pass breakups by a Bronco in his first two seasons. One interception would also put him in sole possession of third place for the most interceptions by Bronco in his rookie and second seasons.

K'Waun Williams Wants a Sack

Williams needs 0.5 sacks to tie cornerbacks Desmond King II and Jourdan Lewis for the second-most sacks (8.5) among cornerbacks since 2014. Williams also needs one forced fumble to tie CB Marlon Humphrey for the third-most forced fumbles by an active DB since entering the league in 2014.

