3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Steelers in Week 2
The Denver Broncos hit the road to open the 2024 regular season. The Seattle Seahawks handed Sean Payton’s squad its first loss of the season in a very winnable and frustrating outing for Denver.
But it’s on to the next one for the Broncos in their home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers — the team that signed quarterback Russell Wilson after he was unceremoniously drummed out of Denver. Wilson was inactive in the Steelers' season-opening road win over the Atlanta Falcons and continues to be listed with an ankle injury during limited participation in practice this week.
While Broncos Country laments being robbed from the Wilson revenge-game angle, Steelers quarterback Justin Fields will start for a second consecutive week for Mike Tomlin’s offense. It'll be a true test for Vance Joseph’s defense as Fields will look to run and gun in his second start for Pittsburgh.
So, what kind of first impression will Bo Nix and Payton leave in front of Broncos Country’s first home game of the season? Let’s examine my three critical keys to a Broncos victory against the dreaded Steelers.
Mo-Bo-Lize Nix & a Consistent Game
The most obvious takeaway from Payton and Nix’s disastrous offensive showing, which earned a single touchdown last Sunday, was the abandonment of the Broncos' running game. Seahawks defenders wouldn’t bite on play-action passes in the second half, as Denver proved that it wasn't committed to a rushing attack, placing all the pressure on the 24-year-old rookie signal caller.
Broncos starting running back Javonte Williams, who complained about the slippery turf conditions in Seattle, won’t have that issue in Denver. Even with rookie back Audric Estime being moved to injured reserve with an ankle injury this week, Williams should be the featured back in Payton’s offense with up to 15 carries.
Jaleel McLaughlin should be utilized as a third-down back or change-of-pace playmaker out of the backfield. His size limits his ability to fight contact when called on to run between the tackles.
It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Nix’s wheels against Pittsburgh, as he was the second-fastest runner in Week 1, hitting 20.05 mph on a 23-yard run against a stingy Seahawks defense. I’m not suggesting Nix be utilized in a Lamar Jackson-type offense or even as an option QB, but I want him to scramble, slide, and utilize the sideline for protection to evade Pittsburgh’s pressure.
The Steelers surrendered 89 total rushing yards in a close game against the Falcons, limiting star back Bijan Robinson to just 68 yards on 18 attempts, with a long of 13 yards. Pittsburgh also controlled the ball for approximately 10 more minutes than Atlanta, proving that stubborn, prepared, and technically sound defenses still win games in the modern era of the NFL.
TEs Must Step Up vs. Watt
I’m not exactly telling any tales out of school when I say that Steelers edge defender T.J. Watt is a one-man wrecking crew. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year has racked up four first-team All-Pro accolades in addition to six Pro-Bowl nods and has led the league in sacks three times. He’s tied with Hall-of-Famer Michael Strahan for the most sacks in a season (22.5), so Watt’s reputation speaks for itself.
Against the Falcons on the road, the 6-foot-4, 252-pound Watt totaled four tackles, three QB hits, two tackles for a loss, and recovered one fumble in a close defensive battle against a legitimate O-line. Film study yields the usual on Watt. He finds a way to beat double teams, chips from running backs, and a plethora of offensive cavalry deployed his way.
Despite his opponent's best efforts, the fiery 29-year-old continues to raise hell for QBs and offenses alike, making big brother J.J. Watt all the more proud. Left tackle Garett Bolles frightened Broncos Country when he left Week 1 early due to a calf injury.
Worries were quickly calmed when the Broncos revealed that Bolles' MRI and X-rays were negative, suggesting that there wasn’t a severe season-altering injury for the franchise left tackle. However, Bolles was held out of practice on Wednesday before returning to action a day later, signaling that he will most likely be able to play this Sunday. New starting center Luke Wattenberg was also on this week’s practice report with an ankle injury and followed the same practice schedule as Bolles, so he's probable to start on Sunday.
This means that the Broncos' tight end room will likely need to aid both Bolles and right tackle Mike McGlinchey with blocking Watt, as the veteran defender will test both edges on the line of scrimmage. The combination of Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, and Broncos fullback Michael Burton should be dispatched heavily and often to combat the ferocious physical attack that Watt aims to bring to Denver.
If Payton panics by dismissing an early and ineffective Broncos rushing attack, the two sacks the Seahawks landed on Nix will be a conservative number against Watt and a historically tough Tomlin pass rush.
Conjure Up Mile High Magic at the MHH Meet & Greet
Call me corny, a homer, or a sucker for cliches, but there’s a special feeling when Broncos Country gathers to cheer on its beloved team in the Mile High City. Altitude sickness is as real as the 5,280-foot elevation for even the most conditioned of athletes, making Colorado a destination for world-renowned competitors who aim to advance their peak performance level.
Mile High has been the setting for countless unlikely comebacks, miraculous plays, and unbelievably special moments for the greatest fan base in the NFL. That’s why I’m utilizing the Broncos' undefeated record when Mile High Huddle's Meet and Greet is in attendance at Empower Field as a key to a Broncos victory.
Denver is 20-13-1 vs. Pittsburgh all-time, including the regular season and the playoffs. But history accounts for nothing when the league’s best-traveled fan base seeks to invade Broncos Country with its 'Terrible Towels.’
Let's hope there's enough Broncos orange to combat the orneriest of Steelers fans on Sunday at Empower Field. The fan base deserves recognition for its unwavering loyalty and proud devotion to the Broncos.
Join me along with other MHH podcast hosts, writers, and staff in Lot D beginning at 11 am at the official 2024 Meet and Greet. We’ll take you up to kickoff as we celebrate another exciting season in Broncos franchise history, and officially kickoff the Nix era with a victory in Denver.
