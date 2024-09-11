Report: Broncos Place RB Audric Estime on Injured Reserve
The Denver Broncos made a few roster moves on Wednesday. After signing wide receiver Kaden Davis to the practice squad, the Broncos have reportedly placed rookie running back Audric Estime on short-term injured reserve, promoting fullback Michael Burton to the active roster, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
"Broncos have signed FB Michael Burton to their 53-man roster (promoted from practice squad) and placed rookie RB Audric Estime on IR," Klis reported on X.
It's bummer news for the Broncos and the rookie, who's dealing with an ankle injury, but the hope, per Klis, is that Estime will return in four weeks. In his NFL debut last week, Estime's first carry went for 12 yards, with him leaping over an opponent, only to have the ball punched out as he landed. Thankfully, tight end Adam Trautman recovered the fumble.
Estime was promptly benched for a the better part of the next three quarters. He did receive one more carry for two yards. But even though his sample size was small, the rookie finished with the best yards-per-carry average among the Broncos' running backs in Week 1 (7.0 avg).
Burton was a surprise cut a few weeks back, but re-signed to the practice squad. The Broncos were obviously getting nervous about him sitting on the practice squad, so moving Estime to IR gave the team an easy path to the 53-man roster for Burton.
With Estime on IR, the Broncos have three running backs on the active roster: Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and rookie Blake Watson. Tyler Badie is also available as a gameday elevation on the practice squad.
Next up, the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to Mile High on Sunday.
