Broncos Biggest Studs & Duds in 10-9 Win Over Jets
If you tuned into Sunday's clash between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets hoping for high-flying offenses and an abundance of touchdowns, well, bless your heart.
Instead, you got a grind-it-out, ugly, rain-drenched slugfest that could have passed for a rugby match. But hey, when the final whistle blew, the scoreboard read 10-9 in favor of the Broncos, and that's all that matters.
Who were Denver's biggest studs and duds at MetLife Stadium? Let's break it down.
Studs
Javonte Williams & Jaleel McLaughlin | RB
The Broncos leaned heavily on their ground game in weather that could make Noah reconsider his life choices. Williams and McLaughlin took on the heavy lifting, running like men determined to avoid slipping in the mud.
Williams rumbled for 77 yards on 16 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per tote. McLaughlin added a solid 46 yards of his own, averaging 5.1 per carry. It wasn't flashy, but it was effective.
Courtland Sutton | WR
In a game where a pass was akin to throwing a wet bar of soap, Sutton made the only aerial play that mattered. With Bo Nix (more on him later) having an off day, Sutton still managed to haul in a 14-yard touchdown grab.
O-Line
The O-line always struggles to get credit, but let's take a moment to appreciate what the Broncos' starting five did in the trenches. They paved the way for 126 rushing yards and kept Nix from being completely obliterated, which, given his performance, was a good thing.
Patrick Surtain II | CB
Surtain continues to solidify his status as one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL. On a night when Aaron Rodgers had plenty of reasons to take shots downfield, Surtain ensured nothing came easy.
PS2 was glued to his assignments all game, allowing virtually no separation and breaking up a key pass in a critical moment. While the Broncos' defensive line deserves credit for harassing Rodgers, Surtain ensured the Jets' wide receivers were a non-factor.
Cody Barton | LB
With linebacker Alex Singleton sidelined for the year, Barton immediately made his presence felt, racking up 10 tackles and stabilizing Denver's defense.
P.J. Locke | S
When the Jets had one last gasp to steal the game, Locke wasn't having any of it. On a crucial fourth down, Locke blitzed like he was shot out of a cannon, sacking Rodgers and ending the game.
Vance Joseph | DC
Now, let's be honest for a second. If one person deserves the game ball, it's the Broncos' defensive coordinator. Facing Rodgers, even an aging version of the four-time MVP, is never easy, yet Joseph dialed up a game plan that made him look ordinary.
The Broncos defense didn't allow a single touchdown and held Rodgers to a paltry 225 passing yards. Joseph mixed pressure and coverage masterfully, keeping Rodgers off-balance all night.
Duds
Bo Nix | QB
What can we say about Nix that the stats don't already scream? The weather was terrible, sure, but 60 passing yards on 12 completions? Even by rookie standards, that's atrocious.
Early in the game, Nix looked confused and rattled, and at times, it seemed like he was auditioning for the backup punter job with those throws. His 67.9 passer rating felt generous, and while he didn't commit any catastrophic errors and wasn't sacked, his lack of execution is concerning.
Sean Payton | HC
Payton is supposed to be an offensive mastermind. Well, somebody forgot to tell him that on Sunday.
The Broncos' offensive play-calling was about as exciting as watching paint dry. Payton had no answer for the Jets' pressure, no clever wrinkles to account for the weather, and seemed content to play for field goals in a game where such attempts were risky.
At some point, you've got to adapt, Coach. This was not Payton's finest hour.
Broncos Country should keep its chin up. As ugly as this game was, the defense continued to play at a championship level, and while the offense feels stuck in second gear, the pieces are there for improvement.
For now, though, let's hope for better weather and football next week at Empower Field for Raider Week.
