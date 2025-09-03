Broncos’ Super Bowl Push Faces 3 Potential Roadblocks in 2025
Denver Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton have accomplished a great deal in a short amount of time. They've turned the Broncos around and positioned them for a return to the playoffs in 2025.
As the Broncos prepare for the 2025 season, they have set some high expectations, and they aren’t shying away from saying it: a Super Bowl.
Those expectations may seem lofty, but it isn’t hard to see why the Broncos hold them. However, three areas can hold them back from not only reaching those expectations, but coming close to meeting them. Let’s get into them.
Offensive Line Regression
The Broncos had a great offensive line last year, which ranked first in ESPN's run-block win rate and pass-block win rate. This has led to a lack of discussion about a potential step back from the unit, which was exhibited during the preseason.
When it comes to the offensive line stepping back, the biggest concern is with the interior. Left guard Ben Powers has been an average starter, but he looked far below that this preseason, and center Luke Wattenberg still has issues moving defensive linemen in the run game.
If the Broncos can’t get those two to be more consistent, with Powers in pass protection and Wattenberg as a run blocker, they'll present an exploitable weakness to opponents in both phases of their offense. Powers and Wattenberg are the two biggest worries, but there is also reason to be concerned about everyone else in the starting five, based on the preseason.
All-Pro right guard Quinn Meinerz had a rough August, but he should be able to bounce back in the regular season. Left tackle Garett Bolles and right tackle Mike McGlinchey also had issues on the field, but they also have concerns about staying on the field, especially the latter.
Injuries are always a threat to derail things, and the Broncos still have questions about the depth and consistency of their players.
Pass Rush Regression
The Broncos set a franchise record in sacks last season (63), but it's hard to see them replicate that league-leading success in 2025. Additionally, although it has happened, it's rare to see a team lead the NFL in sacks in back-to-back seasons. The team that led in the previous season often takes a step back.
So, why is a possible regression here a concern that could keep the Broncos from meeting their expectations? Much of Denver's defense relies on generating negative plays for the opponent, which begins with pressure and often ends in sacks.
There are still questions surrounding the Broncos' coverage unit and the consistency, especially after how things ended last season. Teams will examine what other teams did at the end of last year to keep the Broncos defense on its heels, and that is early-down rushing and quick passing.
If teams can keep ahead of the sticks with some consistency, they'd be taking the teeth out of the Broncos' pass rush. So, the concern isn’t necessarily that the Broncos will likely have fewer sacks, but how teams will counter them to keep the sack count low.
Run Game Doesn’t Improve Enough
The final concern is the run game, which will require effort to improve upon its performance from last year. However, just fielding a better run game than last year may not be enough; the concern is whether the run game will improve enough to be a difference-maker.
Having a run game threat changes how defenses play against you, and the Broncos need that threat to force those changes and make their passing offense more effective. Last year, the Broncos showed flashes of having a dangerous passing offense, despite teams being unafraid of their run game.
With RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins in the running back stable, the Broncos should have an improved rushing attack, but will it be enough to open things up for Bo Nix and the passing game? Dobbins didn’t carry the ball during the preseason and was one of the most inefficient rushers last season, and Harvey is a rookie who hasn’t had a chance to show that explosive ability that made him a second-round draft pick.
A lot is riding on the Broncos getting their run game going, and it isn’t only on their running backs. The reason why offensive line regression is the biggest concern is that it can affect everything, including not realizing sufficient improvement in the run game.
Expectations are high for this Broncos team, and for good reason. However, even good teams can still have concerns, and it's better to address them out in the open. Sunlight is the best antiseptic, after all.
The Broncos need to scrutinize these three areas, or else they risk falling short of even the more conservative expectations, let alone the internal Super Bowl objective.