3 Broncos Make Over The Cap's Top-100 Cut Candidates List
With the Denver Broncos needing to fill some roster holes this coming offseason, questions will abound about which players might become potential cuts. Not only that, but which potential cap casualties on outside teams could sign with the Broncos?
Over The Cap's Nick Korte has compiled his list of top 100 potential cuts. Read his article if you're interested in understanding Korte's methodology, but it's worth noting three Broncos appear on the list: defensive end John Franklin-Myers, safety P.J. Locke, and linebacker Alex Singleton.
Before Broncos fans get tuned up, note that Korte stresses that many players on this list are unlikely to be cut. On the heels of notching seven sacks, Franklin-Myers is unlikely to be cut, but Locke and Singleton are a bit more plausible possibilities.
If the Broncos sign somebody in free agency who is an upgrade over either player, they could be prepared to part ways with them. The other possibility is that Locke and Singleton are retained, but they could be potential training camp cuts after the Broncos have a better idea about where the roster stands.
However, what may be of greater interest to Broncos fans are players on other teams who could be cut. In some cases, the teams are rebuilding, while in other cases, they need to clear out cap space.
One potential cut on the list is New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard, whom the Broncos reportedly wanted to sign last offseason. If the Jets cut Lazard, the Broncos might show interest again. Lazard would give the Broncos a clear upgrade over Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who was mostly retained last year for his blocking ability.
Another wide receiver to watch is Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk, who broke his collarbone in Week 8 and ended his season on injured reserve. If the Jaguars cut Kirk, the Broncos might show interest in him once he's healthy. Kirk would bring a different type of receiver to the roster.
There are other wide receivers that might draw interest from the Broncos, too. The Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf also made the list but it's more likely he would be traded than released. While it's not a given the Broncos would trade for him, it can't be ruled out, either.
Safety is another position the Broncos could consider if certain players on the list are cut. Such a safety would be there to either compete with Locke for a role on the team or replace him outright.
As with the three Broncos on the list, though, none of the other names mentioned are guaranteed to be released. Some will be, and the Broncos could show some interest in those who suddenly find themselves available.
It will be a while before we find out if any of these players are cut but Korte's list is good to keep in mind as one thinks about an offseason game plan.
