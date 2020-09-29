SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos to Start QB Brett Rypien vs. Jets in Week 4

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos have a short week of preparation before they'll have to travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. In a battle for the 0-4 doldrums, the Broncos had a big decision to make at quarterback. 

With Drew Lock still recovering from his shoulder injury, the Broncos have opted not to go back to Jeff Driskel. Head coach Vic Fangio announced on Tuesday that Brett Rypien will start this week.

Rypien is a second-year QB who went undrafted out of Boise State in 2019 and signed an unprecedented college free-agent deal with Denver that exceeded $100K guaranteed. Rypien has spent most of his NFL career on the Broncos practice squad, though he saw a few active games last and a few this year.

In Denver's Week 3 loss to Tampa Bay, Rypien saw his first NFL action. After Fangio benched Driskel, Rypien entered for the final offensive series.

The young QB made pre-snap protection checks, delivered on-time passes and moved the ball. He finished 8-of-9 for 53 yards and threw a what-the-heck interception on his final attempt, which was a fourth-down play trailing 28-10 at the two-minute mark. 

It'll be interesting to see Rypien go toe-to-toe with a formly high-drafted Jets QB Sam Darnold. 

Fangio credited Rypien's football IQ and his year and a half with the Broncos as the reason for his decision. Rypien provided a spark in relief of Driskel and tge Broncos can use any positive momentum they can get at this stage. 

Rypien will be on a short leash as Fangio didn't rule out the possibility of using Driskel in certain situations. Blake Bortles might be a factor next week but there wasn't enough time to get him ready for the Jets. 

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Dave Glasmann
Dave Glasmann

Would've rather seen Bortles but I imagine he wouldn't have been ready for this week.

Choibake
Choibake

As important-who will play right tackle and center?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Bucs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 3

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog TBvsDEN. Can the Broncos overcome their underdog odds and get their first win of the season?

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

6 Winners, 8 Losers in Broncos 28-10 Loss to Bucs

The Broncos fell to the Bucs 28-10. In a slopfest for Denver, who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

CharlieBeagle

5 Takeaways From Broncos 28-10 Loss to Bucs

The Broncos got trounced by the Buccaneers in Week 3. What are the takeaways heading into a short week?

Lance Sanderson

by

Paperbagfan

Broncos DL Jurrell Casey Done for the Year With Torn Bicep

The injuries continue to mount for the Broncos as the team's five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman has been lost for the year.

Chad Jensen

by

Waltm6$6

Broncos Place Two More Defenders on Injured Reserve

The Broncos placed two more players on injured reserve on Monday.

Chad Jensen

by

James27

Broncos RT Elijah Wilkinson Headed to Injured Reserve

Elijah Wilkinson is injured which opens the way for Demar Dotson to start at right tackle.

Lance Sanderson

by

Studlee14

Here's Why Broncos Should Start QB Brett Rypien on TNF at Jets

The urge is going to be starting Blake Bortles but on a short week, the Broncos need to start Brett Rypien on Thursday night at the Jets.

BobMorris

by

Rideordiedbfan

Broncos Mulling Over Doing Something Very Unusual at QB in Week 4 at Jets

The Broncos are yet to make their final decision on which quarterback will start in Week 4 but the team is mulling over doing something very unusual at the position.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Broncos Individual Player Grades For Week 3 vs. Bucs Revealed

From the good, to the bad, to the ugly, which Broncos earned the most noteworthy grades in Week 3 vs. the Bucs?

Erick Trickel

Broncos Among Best Odds of Landing No. 1 Overall Pick in 2021 Draft

Two weeks into the 2020 season, the Broncos have been given some of the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.

Nick Kendell

by

broncofan55555