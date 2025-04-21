Broncos Flood Roster With 5 Top-100 Picks in Final 7-Round Mock Draft
The NFL draft is days away, and the Denver Broncos are embracing the calm before the storm. The Broncos are done hosting prospects on team visits as they work to solidify their draft plans and will continue making calls about potential trades.
However, before the draft, we have one final mock draft for you here at Mile High Huddle/Denver Broncos On SI. This mock draft will be somewhat predictive, but with a twist.
Each pick will have two options, giving you, the reader, a choice between them. The choices will be between two players that the Broncos will likely be strongly considering in the draft. Whichever is listed first is the option I consider to be the most likely for Denver.
Before getting to this mock, there are two trades. The first starts with the Broncos trading down from 20 with the New York Giants, who are jumping the Pittsburgh Steelers for either Coloroad quarterback Shadeur Sanders or Ole Miss' signal-caller Jaxson Dart.
This uses actual trades from 2020 and 2022 as a template, but the increase is due to this move being for a quarterback. Denver sends pick 20 to the Giants for No. 34, 65, 99, and a 2026 third-round pick.
Denver also sends two of its sixth-round picks — 197 and 208 — to the Philadelphia Eagles for pick 161. That sums up the two trades for this mock draft. Without further ado, let's dive in.
Round 2, Pick 34: TreVeyon Henderson | RB | Ohio State
Option Two: Mason Taylor | TE | LSU
These two players are among the top priorities for the Broncos if they trade down, and both make sense. Henderson has the receiving, rushing, and pass-protection ability to help boost the Broncos' running back room, which they so desperately need. If the Broncos clear him medically, Henderson makes a lot of sense, and they may have done so when they brought him in for a team visit.
As for Taylor, he's a young tight end and one of the youngest prospects in the class. He has an all-around skill set and could immediately step in as the Broncos' No. 2 tight end with the ability to play in-line and in the slot.
Being the son of a Hall-of-Famer, Jason Taylor, who played with the Miami Dolphins when Broncos GM George Paton was there as director of pro personnel, and nephew of Zach Thomas, who also crossed paths with Paton and has a bust in Canton, there are no questions about Mason''s love of football, just like Sean Payton's.
That's one of many connections for Taylor and the Broncos.
Round 2, Pick 51: T.J. Sanders | IDL | South Carolina
Option Two: Kaleb Johnson | RB | Iowa
The Broncos need both positions, and many expect them to take a running back and an interior defensive lineman in their first three picks. Sanders is a disruptive player who needs to clean up his technique. His pad level and awareness are two significant issues in his game, but the Broncos' scheme can capitalize on his length and power while mitigating concerns over his awareness.
Johnson is an effective runner who does some of his best work late in the game. There are no questions about his stamina, and while many are concerned about his limited usage as a blocker and receiver, he has shown plenty of promise in both roles. While he may never be an elite receiver, he has enough to make an impact in the Broncos' backfield.
Round 3, Pick 65: Alfred Collins | NT | Texas
Option Two: Omarr Norman-Lott | IDL | Tennessee
The Broncos have been eyeballing a big two-gapping nose tackle for a few years, as it is a piece they're missing on their defensive front. Collins would bring something to the Broncos' run defense that they don’t currently have, and that's the ability to two-gap and hold down double teams, enabling those around him to find success.
If the Broncos can tap into his potential as a pass rusher, he can end up being a rare three-down nose tackle in the modern NFL.
Norman-Lott may not be on the radar of many Broncos fans, but he also has a strong connection to the team. His uncle is Broncos defensive line coach Jamar Cain, who also recruited Norman-Lott to Arizona State over the 2019 season. While he doesn’t have the ideal size for the NFL, Norman-Lott is an explosive player who can cause a lot of disruption with improved technique.
Round 3, Pick 85: Harold Fannin Jr | TE | Bowling Green
Option Two: Jordan Phillips | NT | Maryland
Even with Evan Engram in the fold, the Broncos could still use a tight end. While Fannin isn’t a blocking tight end who can work in-line, he is one to develop and use in a role like Engram, who is older, has injury concerns, and is only on a two-year deal.
Paton spoke at the NFL Combine about it being easier to coach a tight end to block than receive, so maybe the Broncos believe they can improve Fannin's blocking. Denver also brought Fannin in for a visit this year.
If the Broncos don’t have a nose tackle at this point, it is a good spot to look for one. Phillips isn’t a two-gapping nose tackle, but he can be part of the rotation with D.J. Jones and Malcolm Roach with the intent to replace the latter after this season. Phillips is a solid all-around player who also offers some versatility to move around the defensive line.
Round 3, Pick 99: Sai'vion Jones | IDL/E | LSU
Option Two: Kyle Williams | WR | Washington State
Three of the four picks being used on the defensive front may not seem ideal, but the Broncos have so many long-term questions due to the contract status of their players that it makes sense. Jones can play as a 7-technique edge rusher, rotating with Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman behind Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, while dropping down as a 4i-technique as part of the Broncos' 3-4 end rotations, depending on the down and situation.
This would give the Broncos a ton of options for 2026, while improving their versatility and rotation in 2025.
Williams is best out of the slot, but he can also work as a Z-receiver, giving the Broncos options even with Marvin Mims Jr. as their slot receiver. While Williams can challenge vertically, he has the route running and awareness to work every level of the field. There are concentration drops, and Williams does struggle as a blocker, but there is room for improvement in both areas.
Round 4, Pick 122: Isaac TeSlaa | WR | Arkansas
Option Two: Trevor Etienne | RB | Georgia
TeSlaa is a traditional Z-receiver who can work every level of the field and will give plenty of effort as a blocker. His production doesn’t match the traits, and he offers a tough and physical receiver over the middle, as well as when working on coverage units. There is a ton of upside with TeSlaa, as he is still new to the position, having been a wide receiver for only five years.
Etienne has injury concerns, but there have been reports suggesting the Broncos have a interest in the former Bulldog. Even with the injury concerns, the Broncos have shown they have tremendous faith in their training and medical staff over the offseason.
Etienne is a good receiving and rushing option, which would be long gone if medical concerns weren’t a concern or if he had something special to his game. Instead, he has some concerning medicals and lacks that elite skill.
Round 5, Pick 161: Marcus Yarns | RB | Delaware
Option Two: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins | IDL/E | Georgia
The Broncos need some receiving ability, and Yarns is one of the best pure receiving options in the class. There are issues with him running the ball, but the Broncos could employ him in a way the Buffalo Bills use Ty Johnson. Yarns has great speed and can work as a receiver out of the backfield or even lined up as a receiver, providing Payton with someone who can create mismatches.
Much like Jones, Ingram-Dawkins is a player who can play as an edge rusher and drop down to play as a 3-4 defensive end, depending on the down and distance. There is elite athleticism and traits with Ingram-Dawkins, but he was stuck on a talented defensive front at Georiga which limited his production. Despite that, when he was on the field, he made his presence felt with nearly 50% of his tackles coming behind the line of scrimmage.
Round 6, Pick 191: Jaylen Reed | S | Penn State
Option Two: Justin Walley | CB | Minnesota
Reed is a durable player who never missed a game, with 42 games in three seasons, including 29 starts. He has good versatility in the secondary and scheme, as well as the ability to contribute on special teams as a coverage player.
The missed tackles need to be cleaned up, but he has great potential to become a starter in the NFL. He comes with a high floor due to his versatility and special teams ability.
Walley is a boundary corner who can compete with the plethora of undrafted boundary corners the Broncos have been developing. With Riley Moss struggling to stay on the field, and two years left of cost control, Walley could be an option to develop to replace him, with Kris Abrams-Draine able to focus on developing as a slot corner, where he may be better suited.
Draft Haul Review
- Round 2, Pick 34: TreVeyon Henderson | RB | Ohio State
- Round 2, Pick 51: T.J. Sanders | IDL | South Carolina
- Round 3, Pick 65: Alfred Collins | NT | Texas
- Round 3, Pick 85: Harold Fannin, Jr. | TE | Bowling Green
- Round 3, Pick 99: Sai’vion Williams | DL/E | LSU
- Round 4, Pick 122: Isaac TeSlaa | WR | Arkansas
- Round 5, Pick 161: Marcus Yarns | RB | Delaware
- Round 6, Pick 181: Jaylen Reed | S | Penn State
