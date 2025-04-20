Broncos' 24 Pre-Draft Visits: What to Know About Each Prospect
Team visits are one of the final aspects of the pre-draft process for prospects. The Denver Broncos have brought in 22 players, plus two other local visits, which don’t count against the limited top 30 visits.
The Broncos brought in five running backs and wide receivers, four tight ends, three defensive linemen, two offensive linemen, and one edge rusher, linebacker, safety, cornerback, and quarterback. Two of the tight ends didn’t count as part of the top-30 as they were local prospects.
What do we know about these prospects who visited the Broncos? Here are some quick hits on each prospect
Kaleb Johnson | RB | Iowa
Projection: Round 2
Johnson would be an excellent fit for the Broncos. He's talented when working between the tackles, and in limited usage, he has good showings as a pass protector and receiver.
Johnson isn’t an elite receiver, but he would be more of a between-the-tackles runner. However, the way he runs and plays is very similar to Arian Foster.
Jaydon Blue | RB | Texas
Projection: Day 3
Blue is an electric player who can be a big play threat as a runner or as a receiver. He can score a long touchdown for the offense or fumble the ball over to the defense in equal measure.
Blue's fumble rate of one every 30 touches is the second-worst of this class, and the lowest for any drafted running back in the last 15 years.
TreVeyon Henderson & Quinshon Judkins | RB | Ohio State
Projection: First for Henderson | Second for Judkins
The Broncos brought in the two Ohio State running backs. They're both among the better pass protectors in the draft.
Henderson is more of a receiver and outside-the-tackles runner, but has some medical concerns. Judkins is a power runner who has questions about his ability as a receiver and the drop-off in his performance from his time at Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State last season.
D.J. Giddens | RB |Kansas State
Projection: Round 3 or 4
Giddens is a stronger between-the-tackles runner, but he doesn’t offer up much as a receiver. While the focus for media and Broncos fans has been a receiving back, the team has done more work on the power types, raising questions about Audric Estime.
Matthew Golden | WR |Texas
Projection: Round 1
Golden will likely be the first receiver taken, given his strong connection to the Dallas Cowboys. He had a great 40 time at the NFL Combine, but that speed doesn’t show on tape.
Considering where he's at as a player, Golden is a better version of Troy Franklin, which raises some questions for the Broncos.
Luther Burden III | WR | Missouri
Projection: Round 1 or 2
Burden's draft stock can vary from person to person. For some, he is a sure first-round pick, while others have him in the second.
There are questions about the legitimacy of Burden being more than a gadget receiver at the NFL level, and there have been some concerns about his character.
Efton Chism III | WR | Eastern Washington
Projection: Day 3
Chism was a star at the Shrine Bowl. He is a talented route runner as a slot receiver, who can find the soft spot in coverages.
Chism's blocking is more effort than skill, but he manages to get the job done. There is a chance he could be drafted in the fourth or fifth round, but the sixth or seventh round seems more likely.
Bryson Green | WR | Wisconsin
Projection: Undrafted
Green had a great showing at his pro day and excelled in the explosive testing. He's a tall and long receiver, and he's a solid blocker. With his blocking and special-teams abilities, he may hear his name called later on Day 3.
Hal Presley | WR | Baylor
Projection: Undrafted
There is a chance Presley gets drafted as a blocker and special teams player, but he doesn’t offer up much as a receiver. A serious injury sort of derailed things for him as an offensive weapon. There is a way he can still contribute as a receiver, but he will likely be limited in how.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Harold Fannin Jr | TE | Bowling Green
Projection: Round 3 or 4
Throughout the process, Fannin has taken a tumble. There are questions about his character, and he is viewed as a big slot only, who offers little as a blocker.
With Evan Engram’s age and contract status, Denver could look to Fannin as a two-year rotational player to eventually take over for the veteran.
Gunnar Helm | TE |Texas
Projection: Round 3 or 4
Helm took a hit due to his NFL Combine showing, which included spraining his ankle while running the 40. He has the traits to develop into a well-rounded player at the position, but he needs a lot of work.
His biggest holdups are some technical deficiencies and bad habits as a blocker. You can read his scouting report here.
Terrance Ferguson | TE | Oregon
Projection: Second-Third
A former teammate of Bo Nix, Ferguson isn’t a blocker and more of a big slot player. With his chemistry with Nix from their time at Oregon, it could ease the transition period for Ferguson.
His path to make an impact as a rookie is in obvious passing situations where Denver wants Engram and another tight end on the field. Ferguson was a local visit and doesn’t count as one of the top 30. You can read his scouting report here.
Keleki Latu | TE | Washington
Projection: Undrafted
The younger brother of Indianapolis Colts' 2024 first-round edge rusher Laiatu Latu, Keleki Latu is a tall tight end who can develop as a blocker and offers some quality receiving ability. As a projected undrafted free agent, Latu could compete with Lucas Krull for the last spot on the roster at the position, or with Thomas Yassmin for the practice squad.
Walter Nolen | DL | Ole Miss
Projection: First
Nolen has some aspects of his makeup that could drive some teams away. He has a lot of tools to work with, but the effort isn’t always great.
With the Broncos picking at 20, Nolen could be an option to rotate with John Franklin-Myers before replacing him. One popular comparison for Nolen is Franklin-Myers. You can read Nolen's scouting report here.
Vernon Broughton | DL | Texas
Projection: Fourth
Broughton has missed a lot of the draft cycle with an injury, which could be why the Broncos brought him in for a visit. He is a 3-4 defensive end who can rotate as a rookie, if he can stay healthy, with a chance to be a starter in 2026.
Jamaree Caldwell | DL | Oregon
Projection: Fourth
Caldwell is a nose tackle who has a solid, rounded-out skill set to defend the run and generate pressure. He will need to spend some time cleaning up how he carries himself, improving his wait, and technique.
Trey Wedig | OL | Indiana
Projection: Day 3
Wedig is a tall offensive lineman who has tackle-guard versatility. While he has that versatility and the ability to play either side of the line, his pad level and knee bend will need to be corrected to reduce issues at guard.
Nash Jones | IOL | Texas State
Projection: Day 3
Over the past three drafts, the Broncos have taken mid-to-late Day 3 interior offensive linemen who can play guard or center, and Jones fits that mold. He will likely be better as a guard, but he has the physical attributes that you can’t coach.
Elijah Ponder | Edge | Cal Poly
Projecti: Undrafted
If you are unfamiliar with Elijah Ponder, then you missed the Shrine Bowl. He had an outstanding week and finished with two sacks in the game. He's a long pass rusher who fires off the snap and has enough strength to hold up at the point of attack.
Cam Miller | QB | North Dakota State
Projection: Undrafted
With only three quarterbacks under contract, it makes sense for the Broncos to add a fourth quarterback to compete with Sam Ehlinger for the third spot or a practice squad spot. Miller has all of the tools, but needs coaching to put the pieces together.
Jalin Walker | LB | Indiana
Projection: Day 3
Walker is an undersized safety who plays around 220 pounds and has issues defending the run. He has a solid football IQ, which is needed for coverage. As a rookie, Walker will likely be limited to special teams with a chance to develop into a coverage linebacker.
Maxwell Hairston | CB | Kentucky
Projection: Round 2 or 3
Hairston has been rising through the draft process, starting with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. Some off-field issues have arisen through the cycle, which teams will have to investigate to clear up before drafting him. The on-field product of Hairston is clean and versatile.
Recommended Articles
Kitan Crawford | S | Nevada
Projection: Day 3
Crawford is an explosive safety who could contribute on special teams as a rookie and develop into a third safety. His size constraints and timing issues could keep him from being a starting safety in the NFL.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!