Broncos Garner Top Free Agency Grade Among NFL Teams
The Denver Broncos have hit a home run in free agency this offseason. Granted, the Broncos did not have ample holes across the roster with vacating talent or difference-makers hitting the market.
Arguably, the most impactful player set to hit free agency was defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who was brought back to Denver before free agency even officially opened. On top of re-signing one of the best run-stopping interior linemen in football on a three-year, $39 million contract with $26 guaranteed, the Broncos went out and amplified their defense further by signing linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga.
On top of two young potential impact players to rev up the spine of the defense, Denver may have found its elusive “joker” in tight end Evan Engram. On top of some filler free agents for depth and special teams, and still hampered by Russell Wilson’s $32 million dead cap (11.46% of the salary cap), the Broncos went out and filled essentially every important roster hole — outside of the running back position.
For the thoroughness of patching holes relative to the state of the roster, the Broncos are receiving ample praise and added excitement as the NFL draft draws closer and the 2025 season approaches. Thanks to the job of GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos received the lone grade of an A+ free agency grade from The 33rd Team’s Tyler Brooke.
"Denver spent significant resources on both sides of the ball, but its defensive acquisitions are exciting. Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga fill key holes in a defense that was already fourth in defensive DVOA in 2024," Brooke wrote. "Meanwhile, Bo Nix gets another weapon in the passing game with Evan Engram. The Broncos took big swings on proven players without totally breaking the bank, putting them in great shape to not feel like they have to reach in the 2025 draft and keep building a sustainable playoff contender around Nix instead of trying to go all in right away."
The Broncos certainly did take solid swings on their main additions this offseason, but each of their large outside-the-organization additions coming in relatively under-market, despite previous solid play comes with a caveat: each player has a solid list of previous injuries, and thus, there's more risk with each signing.
The Broncos have done an exceptional job over the last few seasons at avoiding injuries. Prior to Payton arriving in Denver and bringing along V.P. of player health and performance in Beau Lowery, the Broncos were consistently one of the most injured teams in the entire NFL. However, the Broncos have been one of, if not the singularly least injured team in football over the past two seasons.
There is undoubtedly volatility year-to-year on the injury front, and a two-year sample size is not robust enough to say without a doubt that the Broncos have cracked the code to avoiding injuries. However, if Denver can keep Engram, Greenlaw, and Hufanga on the field and off the injury report, the boasting of the Broncos’ strength and conditioning will have even more proof of concept that what they're doing works.
Still, how can the Broncos earn the only A+ for free agency despite having such a massive hole at running back? With what appears to be the deepest and most robust running back class dating back to 2008 and still some viable short-term options in free agency, like J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb (both injury risks but probably very low cost at this point). The Broncos also have the option of the trade market for a player such as Atlanta’s Tyler Allgeier should the draft not fall how the team likes.
Regardless, thanks in large part to the drafting and pro scouting of the front office, the development of this current coaching staff, and having a potential franchise-caliber quarterback on a rookie deal in Bo Nix, the Broncos were able to go out and make calculated yet aggressive moves to turn the dial of this team from feisty to legitimate contender.
Super Bowl champions aren’t crowned in free agency, but the Broncos have closed the gap and will be a team to watch the next few seasons should Nix continue to develop and the team continues to field a healthy team through the marathon that is the NFL season.
