The Broncos can't risk letting this gem of a linebacker slip through their grasp.

The AFC West has never been more loaded with Pro Bowl-level quarterbacks, dynamic wide receivers, and nasty defenses. The NFL is often described as a league of parity due to the seismic shifts teams can make in just one offseason through free agency, trades, and the draft.

For Denver Broncos' GM George Paton, the final item on the scouting checklist is inviting draft prospects to Dove Valley for further evaluation at UCHealth Training Center.

Earlier this week, Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma was invited to Broncos headquarters for an official pre-draft visit. The Colorado native from Lone Tree is the only player at his position and the second defensive player scheduled to visit Denver. The NFL allows 30 prospects to visit teams ahead of the draft.

The Broncos' first pick doesn't come until No. 64 overall in the draft, so if Paton wants Muma, he'll likely have to trade up to guarantee it. Here's why such a maneuver would be well-advised for the Broncos.

Scouting Report

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

I was on location last week in Laramie, WY reporting for Mile High Huddle, where 21 other teams observed Muma’s impressive pro day. The Broncos were well represented, with a handful of scouts in attendance — observed speaking with Muma.

Even Cincinnati Bengals' linebacker, and former Wyoming stand-out, Logan Wilson returned to campus to support his former teammate, whom he described to me as an athletic “freak.”

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound Muma was a former high school defensive back before converting to linebacker in college. His conversion came naturally as the three-down linebacker is an exceptional athlete that can cover tight ends and receivers from sideline to sideline.

Muma also clocked an astounding 6.75-second 3-cone drill at his pro day last week after having already impressed scouts in at the NFL Combine in February with a 7.06 time. The mechanical engineering student has an extraordinary football acumen that allows him to diagnose run versus pass plays in real-time while also playing with aggressive physicality.

Draft Stock

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Muma has been projected as a Day 2 selection among the scouting community, but it’s important to realize his draft stock is scorching-hot right now. A semi-finalist for the Butkus Award and a Senior Bowl participant, he would immediately make an impact in sub-packages and the Broncos' much-bewildered special teams unit.

In the same room with Josey Jewell, Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton, and Baron Browning, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Muma quickly develop and push for the starter position towards the end of the season. The Broncos' scouting department is doing its due diligence on Muma.

But if the Broncos fall in love with Muma, who also plays classical piano, they’ll have to move up from their current pick No. 64 spot to somewhere in the early-middle of Round 2. Teams rumored to have a heavy interest in Muma include the New York Jets, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The What-If Game

What should be more concerning for Denver is that the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders all had multiple scouts in Laramie — salivating at the idea of nabbing Muma.

The inside linebacker is often described as the QB of the defense, and the Broncos got a gem by drafting Browning last year, though the team sounds resolved on trying him at rush linebacker. But in today’s NFL, and specifically, in the AFC West, QB play is at an all-time high, and multiple defenders are tasked with playing chess against Super Bowl-winning signal-callers.

Bottom Line

Sure, Paton could decide to pass on Muma if available and not trade up to get him, but what happens if he ends up in the same division only to haunt the Broncos after playing right up the road from Denver?

If there’s one thing we know about Paton, when he wants something, he goes out and gets it. Maybe his next splash will be maneuvering to land Muma.

