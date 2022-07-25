The Denver Broncos will start training camp on Wednesday, thus getting the 2022 NFL season officially underway.

There's plenty of excitement in Broncos Country for obvious reasons — namely because the team made a blockbuster trade to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

A new coaching staff, led by Nathaniel Hackett, takes over and will aim to get the Broncos their first playoff trip since 2015 — a season capped off by winning Super Bowl 50.

With training camp about to start, it's time to look at each positional group and pose some questions about who needs to step forward for the Broncos to have a shot at returning to the playoffs.

Quarterback: How Will Wilson Fare in Hackett's Offense? Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Wilson gives the Broncos the best quarterback they've had since Peyton Manning. There's a lot of excitement in Broncos Country about his arrival. Now we wait to find out what Hackett has in store for the offense and how he will maximize Wilson's talent. In particular, we'll find out how much Hackett will open up the passing game. Wilson isn't far removed from his first-ever 40-touchdown pass season. He hit that milestone in 2020, throwing for 4,212 yards on 384 completions out of 558 attempts. If Hackett opens things up more, Wilson could threaten to hit the 40-TD pass mark again. Running Back: How Will the Carries be Split? USA TODAY Sports The expectation was that Javonte Williams would become the featured back for the Broncos, but the team brought back Melvin Gordon on a one-year deal. Last year, each back had 203 rushing attempts, with Williams getting more receptions (43) than Gordon (28). This year, it remains to be seen whether the Broncos will split the workload evenly again. The two were about even in overall production last year, and, if their workload remains the same this year, it's likely the production will be similar again. However, it would be nice to see each back improve a bit upon his totals from last season. Wide Receiver: Who Emerges as the Top Target? USA TODAY Sports Wilson will have no shortage of talented receivers. Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler have all been productive at times, and at least one of them could post his best season yet. Sutton and Patrick each signed extensions last season, so both should get plenty of snaps. It would be nice to see a return on the Broncos' investment in both players, even if both took below-market deals. But it would also be good to see Jeudy and Hamler, the Broncos' first two draft picks in 2020, take the next step. While one should keep expectations a bit tempered, given how many receivers will be vying for snaps, fans should expect to see both young receivers put forward their best numbers yet. Tight End: Who Comes Out Atop the Depth Chart? USA TODAY Sports As part of the Wilson trade, the Broncos sent their most experienced tight end, Noah Fant, to the Seahawks. That left Albert Okwuegbanum atop the depth chart. However, the former fourth-round pick will have competition from Greg Dulcich, a third-round rookie drafted earlier this year. Dulcich will get his chance to claim the starting job. Whoever gets the starting job will have to compete for targets, given the Broncos' depth at wide receiver. But whoever tops the tight end depth chart will be expected to produce to some degree. O-Line: Will the Center Position be Stabilized? Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports While right tackle might draw the most concern on the offensive line, the attention there is mainly because the Broncos spent big money on several players in past years, and none of them have panned out. Meanwhile, when the Broncos went with lower-cost players on short-term deals, they got better results. That leaves center as the main position of concern, given that Lloyd Cushenberry has struggled in all areas for most of his starts. The Broncos do have Graham Glasgow, who has experience at the center but hasn't played that position for a while. If Cushenberry doesn't improve, will Glasgow be good enough to stabilize the center position? D-Line: Who Joins Dre'Mont Jones in Providing Pass Rush? Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos got 21 pressures from Jones last season, but after that, the only other interior defender who helped in the pass rush was Shelby Harris. Now Harris is gone, sent to the Seahawks as part of the Wilson trade. McTelvin Agim is still around but has struggled as a run defender. Can he improve in that area so that he gets more playing time and, thus, help with the pass rush? Will free-agent acquisition D.J. Jones provide something in that department? What about 2022 draft pick Eyioma Uwazurike? Could it be someone else? Regardless, it would help to have somebody other than Dre'Mont who can provide pressure from the interior. Edge Rusher: Can the Top Players Stay Healthy? USA TODAY Sports Bradley Chubb has proven in the past he can be a formidable pass rusher. Randy Gregory is coming off his best season as a pro and got paid well by the Broncos. However, Gregory has never played a full 16-game season, between injuries and suspensions. And we've talked a lot about Chubb's disappointing 2021 campaign, in which he missed nine games because of injury and never found his groove. If both players stay healthy, they could form a strong pass-rushing duo. Broncos Country will have their fingers crossed that they can deliver. Meanwhile, rookie second-rounder Nik Bonitto is waiting in the wings. Off-Ball Linebacker: Who Emerges Alongside Josey Jewell? Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports With the decision to convert Baron Browning from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher, we are left to wonder who is going to form the Broncos' off-ball linebacker rotation. Jewell's return gives the Broncos an experienced player, but it's not clear who will suit up next to him. There's hope that Jonas Griffith (pictured) could be that player, but he's not as experienced. Of course, Broncos' defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero could plan to utilize more defensive backs on the field and not rely as much on linebackers in coverage. But even then, having depth at the position will be important. Cornerback: How Will the Depth Turn Out? Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Patrick Surtain II had a strong rookie season and many expect he will take a big leap in 2021. Ronald Darby is a steady performer and a solid No. 2 corner. The question is who emerges behind these two. While K'Waun Williams is expected to hold things down in the slot, others need to step forward. Michael Ojemudia (pictured) showed some promise last preseason before he was injured. The rest are younger players and the pressure will be on for one of them to emerge and bring some stability behind the top players. Safety: Who Among the Younger Safeties Steps Forward? Getty Justin Simmons is one of the best safeties in the NFL and Kareem Jackson brings a steady presence despite his age. But the Broncos need one of their younger safeties to show he can be the one to eventually replace Jackson in the starting lineup.

Caden Sterns showed promise last season, but how will he fit in the new defensive scheme? Will Jamar Johnson improve? Or does somebody else emerge from the depth chart?

