Broncos' Training Camp Dates Announced by NFL
The NFL summer marches on, but there's an end in sight. The league has announced its training camp dates for all 32 teams, and the Denver Broncos will get started in mid-July.
The Broncos' rookies will report for training camp on Wednesday, July 16. The veterans will report on Tuesday, July 22.
The Broncos plan to hold joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers in California on Thursday, August 7, ahead of their preseason matchup that weekend. The Broncos will also host the Arizona Cardinals for a joint practice on Thursday, August 14, ahead of their preseason matchup.
It's an exciting time to be a Broncos fan. After eight long years of living in the NFL doldrums following Super Bowl 50, Sean Payton and Bo Nix finally turned the ship around last season with a 10-win campaign.
The Broncos snapped their eight-year playoff drought, although they were quickly bounced from the postseason by the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard Round. As disappointing as that loss was, we know the Broncos took it to heart, as exemplified by running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who took no downtime to himself this offseason, getting right back to work.
The Broncos' 2024 success puts Payton's rebuild one year ahead of schedule, and because Nix was able to accelerate that process with a historic rookie campaign, the expectations are even higher in 2025. The oddsmakers have set Denver's over/under win total at 9.5, four games higher than last year.
The Broncos were a sleeper last year, but thanks to Nix's emergence, and the defense finishing as a top-10 unit and the NFL's leader in sacks, it's safe to say that the NFL is now awake to the threat originating in the Rocky Mountains.
The Broncos had the lowest roster turnover in the NFL this offseason, which is a positive harbinger of Payton not only being able to replicate the team's success, but also build on it. The offseason additions of free agents like safety Talanoa Hufanga, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, tight end Evan Engram, and running back J.K. Dobbins will infuse a veteran presence to balance out the talented rookie class arrivign via the draft, like cornerback Jahdae Barron, running back RJ Harvey, and wide receiver Pat Bryant.
The rookies will be getting the party started on July 16. And the veterans will follow one week later. Then, the Broncos are officially off to the 2025 races.
