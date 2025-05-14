Broncos Set to Travel the Eighth-Most Air Miles for Road Games
Ahead of the NFL's regular-season schedule unveiling on Wednesday, the Denver Broncos have announced two games in 2025. One is a Week 6 International Game in London vs. the New York Jets, and the other is a Week 17 Christmas road game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
While we wait for the full schedule reveal on Wednesday, we've learned via NFL media personality Bill Speros that the Broncos will travel the ninth-most miles in 2025, set to cover 23,267 miles this coming season.
Roughly 9,366 of those miles will be accounted for in the Broncos' trip to London. Not counting that International Jets game, since it's not taking place at MetLife Stadium, the Broncos will travel for three additional games in Eastern Standard Time: Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders.
Plus, the Broncos will make an additional trip to Central Standard Time to face the Houston Texans, as well as one trip each to face their AFC West rivals in Kansas City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. That's a lot of travel, but as you can see from the graph above, it's a far cry from the cross the Los Angeles Chargers will have to bear travel-wise this season.
We've heard unconfirmed rumors that the NFL is planning a two-game road trip for the Broncos on the East Coast to face the Eagles and Commanders. Traditionally, the Broncos have struggled in early-start East Coast games. But last year under Sean Payton's stewardship, the Broncos bucked the trend, going 2-0 on their early-season East Coast road trip vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jets.
When it comes to home games, the Broncos will, of course, host their trio of division rivals, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, and Green Bay Packers. With an odd-numbered season nowadays, teams rotate the years that they'll receive eight or nine home games. This year, Denver gets nine.
Hopefully, that redounds to a fortuitous position in the AFC playoff picture by the time the Broncos hit Week 17's Christmas tilt at the Chiefs. That game is expected to have not only AFC West implications, but also conference stakes relative to the playoff seeding.
The Broncos haven't won in Kansas City since 2015. That's also the last year that Denver has won the AFC West.
Here's to hoping that 2025 — an even decade since — sees the Broncos retake their spot atop the division, and Bo Nix and company end the Chiefs' long reign of divisional and conference supremacy.
