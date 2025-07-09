Broncos Vet 'Excited' to Help Rookie WR Pat Bryant Chase His Dream
Veteran wide receiver Trent Sherfield joined the Denver Broncos as a free agent back in March. His special teams acumen was the big draw for the Broncos.
Most of the offseason attention focused on the big-splash signings the Broncos made, such as tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and safety Talanoa Hufanga. Even so, Sherfield's reputation as a difference-maker on special teams for the Minnesota Vikings led to a two-year contract worth as much as $8 million.
Although he played his college ball at Vanderbilt, Sherfield is an Illinois guy who hails from little old Danville, population 29,204. Ties like that matter to Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Payton double-dipped on guys with connections to his home state, drafting talented wide receiver Pat Bryant in the third round out of Illinois in addition to the Sherfield signing.
Bryant recorded a fine senior year for the Fighting Illini, making 54 catches for 984 yards and 10 scores, so hopes are high that he can thrive in traffic and operating in the red zone. As a rookie in Denver, Bryant has landed a veteran mentor in Sherfield as he embarks on his professional career, the importance of which cannot be understated.
"Excited for PB, man, super excited for him," Sherfield said via Glenn Kinley of WCIA. "We've connected, so far, so quickly already. Super excited to work with him. I'm going into year eight [in the NFL], he's going into year one. So, whatever I can do to help him chase his dream at the next level and all those things."
Sherfield's early influence on Bryant could be providing returns already. During rookie minicamp and OTAs, the third round pick stood out and made considerable strides forward.
"[There are] little things we're coaching up, but you like what you see," Payton said of Bryant in the early going. "I like what I see. He's tough. There are things where he's catching one like this... There are things that you're immediately on these guys. That's good to great. That's coaching. Interview him. Be around him. It's so important to him."
Payton's culture change has been a recurring theme throughout this offseason, with newcomers and incumbents alike embracing it as the Broncos chase lofty championship goals. Sherfield was brought in to be an ace performer on special teams, but his willingness to throw an arm around his new rookie teammate comes as an added bonus.
"[I] love PB, man," Sherfield said to WCIA. "PB is my young guy."
Payton has proven time and time again that he looks far deeper into what any new player can bring to the mix, particularly in terms of the locker room vibes. So when training camp arrives, Sherfield might be noticed by fans when he's covering kicks and punts, but behind the scenes, his impact is already being felt.
