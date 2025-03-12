Report: Broncos Ink Veteran WR to Two-Year Contract
Upon bolstering their defense to open NFL free agency, the Denver Broncos executed a move on the offensive side of the ball, signing former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Trent Sherfield to a two-year, $8 million contract, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday.
Additional terms of the deal are not yet known.
"Sean Payton has been wanting to add another veteran presence in his WR room for Bo Nix, so Trent Sherfield is an ideal fit for the #Broncos," Schultz wrote on X.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The well-traveled Sherfield, 29, entered the league as a 2018 undrafted free agent who spent his first two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals followed by one-and-done stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Vikings.
Altogether he's caught 86 career passes for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns across 112 games. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound wideout logged all 17 appearances for Minnesota in 2024, primarily on special teams (221 snaps).
Sherfield will bring up the rear in a Broncos WR room that features Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, and Troy Franklin. More so, however, he's a ready-made replacement for former special teams ace Tremon Smith, who landed a free-agent contract from the Texans on Monday.
"Sherfield is a special teams flyer," 9NEWS' Mike Klis noted. "8 tackles last year. Replaces Tremon Smith. Good run blocker at WR. 8 catches last year so can take a WR rep or two. Sean Payton likes these gritty guys."
Sherfield is the third out-of-house player to put pen to paper with Denver amid the legal tampering period, joining inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga. The club also re-signed several of its own free agents, including defensive lineman D.J. Jones and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!