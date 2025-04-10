Broncos' Have a Troubling 'Burning Question' Pre-Draft, per NFL.com
The Denver Broncos will look to upgrade their roster through the 2025 NFL draft to fill any existing blemishes heading into their most anticipated season in years. While head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton could drive in several directions, they must take one last look in the trunk to see what they're missing.
NFL.com’s Jeffrl Chadiha believes the question burning the hottest in Dove Valley is whether coach Payton can find the perfect running back for his offense.
“Alvin Kamara became a star with Payton in New Orleans because Kamara could thrive both as a ball-carrier and receiver in a position Payton dubbed 'The Joker.' In his two years with the Broncos so far, Payton has not fielded a back like that -- but this might be the year he finds one. The draft is stocked with several promising prospects at the position," Chadiha wrote.
Kamara is the example of the perfect Payton back. A ball carrier who excels not only on the ground but also in the receiving game. Chadlha is right; this year’s class of backs is full of all kinds of backs with varying skillsets.
From North Carolina's Omarion Hampton to Ohio State's dynamic duo of Quinshon Judkins to TreVeyon Henderson to Tennessee's Dylan Sampson, the Broncos will have several opportunities to snag someone who best fits their backfield.
"The Broncos made some daring free-agent acquisitions, signing productive players who’ve battled injuries, like tight end Evan Engram (who, it should be noted, Payton sees as a candidate to fill that 'Joker' role), linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga," Chadiha wrote. "But they did not bring in a veteran running back to compete with Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estimé. Right now, Payton doesn’t have a player on his roster who ran for more than 496 yards last season (McLaughlin). It’s very likely that he finds his next stud runner in this year’s draft.”
McLaughlin and Estime didn’t do enough to scare Denver away from adding to its stable, rushing for a combined 806 yards and three touchdowns. Payton wants to take a running-back-by-committee approach to his backfield, so expect the Broncos to add at least two candidates through the draft.
There’s also a possibility that the Broncos will add a veteran running back after the draft if they still don’t feel comfortable at the position, with J.K. Dobbins being a likely target. Running back is a significant need for the Broncos, and by training camp, the entire stable will have a makeover.