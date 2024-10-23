Broncos Unsung Hero: Special Teams Standing Out
The defense is dominating and the offense is struggling. Stop me if you've heard that before.
Such has been the general theme of the Denver Broncos over the last decade. Having only finished the season with an EPA/Play ranking on offense in the top half of the league just once since 2014 and sporting a top-16 defense in nearly every season since the No Fly Zone, the 2024 Broncos are mimicking those trends on both sides of the football.
The Broncos possess a secret weapon, though, when it comes to winning games on Sundays (or dominating on Thursdays, apparently): special teams. Through the first seven weeks of the 2024 season, the Broncos have the second-rated third-phase unit in the NFL, according to FTNFantasy's DVOA (formerly a Football Outsiders metric).
This is even further notable because DVOA historically weighs down Broncos home games in special teams due to the advantage the altitude provides in the distance in the kicking game. Even still, Denver is having a heck of a season in the often-forgotten third phase.
The specialists themselves in Denver are playing phenomenal football. Starting with punter Riley Dixon who has the second-most punt attempts this season at 38. He's also doing a phenomenal job in placing punts inside the 20 this season, ranking second, and ranking top-10 in hangtime at 4.50 seconds per punt.
With only 36.8% of Dixon's punts being returned (ranking sixth) and just 6.9 yards per return (ranking ninth), the most fair catches at 14, and five downed punts (ranking fourth), his ability as a punter has shown to be one of the top five to 10 punters in the NFL so far this season.
Broncos kicker Wil Lutz is also having one heck of a season. After only missing one singular field goal on 18 attempts so far this season, Lutz’s only miss was a 50-plus yarder in the elements at a notoriously difficult kicking stadium at Metlife Stadium versus the New York Jets.
Other than that, Lutz has not missed this season, going 12-of-12 on extra-point attempts, 1-of-1 in kicks of 20-29 yards, 7-of-7 from 30-39 yards, 7-of-7 from 40-49 yards, and 2-of-3 (with the Jets game miss) on 50-plus.
Much was made of Denver trading for Lutz prior to the 2023 season, but he has provided consistent level play in the kicking game since arriving. It's no wonder New Orleans Saints fans were booing him; they must miss him.
The Broncos also have a number of special teams standouts on the 'Core Four' kickoff/kick return coverage and punt/punt return coverages. With Tremon Smith, Michael Burton, Justin Strand, Devon Key, Nate Atkins, Jonah Elliss, and JL Skinner providing key contributions and tackles for special teams, the coaching of coordinator Ben Kotwica, as well as long-time special teams coach and assistant to the head coach in Mike Westhoff, Denver is maximizing winning in the margins.
The Broncos haven't had many opportunities to return kicks this year, with just five returns from Marvin Mims Jr., three from Tremon Smith, and one each from Levi Wallace and P.J. Locke). However, Mims has shown a consistent ability to return the ball.
Averaging 25.8 yards per kick return is not spectacular, but his 15 punt returns rank third in the league so far this season, and, of returners with at least seven punt returns, he ranks third in yards per return at 12.4. He has yet to muff a kick or punt return opportunity, which plagued him his rookie season. Mims has not materialized into the receiver Denver had hoped but he's still finding ways to positively impact the game.
How much is special teams helping the Broncos this season? As 9NEWS' Mike Klis tweeted out on Saturday (prior to Sunday and Monday’s slate of games), the Broncos ranked No. 3 on offensive starting field position at the 33.5-yard line and first in defensive starting field position at the 26.8-yard line. That's setting up both sides of the ball for great success.
The Takeaway
The Broncos are far from a Super Bowl-contending team and have a long way to go developing and growing into a far more consistent and competent offense. The defense is rightfully receiving a lot of attention.
However, do not forget Denver's third phase. The long-struggling unit of years past is gone. The Broncos' third phase has quickly become one of the better special teams in the entire NFL.
