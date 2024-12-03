Broncos Unveil Inactives List vs. Browns on MNF
The Denver Broncos are gearing up for a Monday Night Football throwdown vs. the Cleveland Browns. It's a big game for the 7-5 Broncos if they want to maintain control of the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture.
The Broncos announced their inactives list on Monday.
- Zach Wilson | QB
- Riley Moss | CB
- Drew Sanders | LB
- Nick Gargiulo | OL
- Frank Crum | OT
- Eyioma Uwazurkie | DL
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Wilson will dress, officially, as the No. 3 quarterback. The new NFL rule allows for it, but he'll only be eligible to play in an emergency, meaning if Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham were forced out of the game due to injury or ejection. Very unlikely, but it's better to have and not need than need and not have.
It is curious that the Broncos would activate Sanders from the PUP list, only to deactivate him for Monday night. The Broncos have been making some very curious roster decisions of late, and that's one of them, as is the odd call to not activate wide receiver Josh Reynolds from injured reserve, despite being healthy and a full participant in practice for weeks now.
The last head-scratcher is the Broncos elevating Gargiulo from the practice squad, only to not dress him. Things that make you go hmm...
As for the Browns, they'll be without several key players on Monday night.
- Juan Thornhill | S
- Cedric Tillman | WR
- D’Onta Foreman | RB
- Chigozie Anusiem | CB
- Jedrick Wills Jr. | OT
- Sam Kamara | DT
- James Houston | DE
The game kicks at 6:15 pm MDT.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!