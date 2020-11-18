Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio on Wednesday updated the injury status of starting quarterback Drew Lock, who suffered strained ribs and abdominal bruising in last week's loss to the Raiders.

Fangio told reporters that Lock has "made good progress" since Monday morning when his injury first came into focus — and the pain presumably at its peak. He also confirmed media reports detailing the severity of the ailment, stating the second-year signal-caller suffered no fractured ribs.

That's the (relatively) good news.

The bad news: Fangio again indicated that Lock is unlikely to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins without a "significant amount" of practice reps. In other words, he'll need to be a limited participant on Thursday or Friday to have a chance.

Because Lock did not do much of anything Wednesday, watching as the Broncos began full-scale preparations for Miami and clapping as second-string QB Brett Rypien handled the majority of first-team snaps. He was listed as "DNP" (Did Not Practice) on the official practice report.

Lock is considered day-to-day (or week-to-week, depending on the source), having emerged "pretty sore" from Denver's loss to the Raiders, during which he was sacked twice and hit on seven instances.

His status will again be updated at the conclusion of Thursday's practice.

Rypien, who defeated the New York Jets in a Week 5 spot-start, is in line to go if Lock ultimately is ruled out.

