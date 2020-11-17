SI.com
Broncos Waive CB Davontae Harris

Zack Kelberman

The Denver Broncos executed a roster move following Sunday's 37-12 loss in Las Vegas, waiving cornerback Davontae Harris from the 53-man outfit, 9News' Mike Klis reported Monday. The team has since confirmed the move. 

A primary special-teamer, Harris had been thrust into defensive duty with A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan banged up and DeVante Bausby yo-yo-ing between the active roster, practice team, and unemployment line. The third-year pro tallied four tackles across seven games and one start — 54 snaps on defense.

That fateful start came in Week 8 and his "effort" called into question whether he's an NFL-caliber defender. Harris was the primary culprit in Denver surrendering 284 passing yards and three touchdowns to Atlanta's Matt Ryan, who consistently picked on the struggling secondary. No Calvin Ridley? No problem. Julio Jones not open? Just chuck it to the guy whom Harris is guarding.

Harris, who turns 26 in January, originally signed with the Broncos in September 2019, upon his release from the Cincinnati Bengals. He showed some promise last season, providing 30 solo tackles and three pass deflections over all 16 appearances, including six starts. But among a unit that boasts Pro Bowl talents and promising rookie Michael Ojemudia, Harris clearly was the weakest and most detrimental link.

Entering their Week 11 home affair versus Miami, the Broncos are moving forward with Bouye, Callahan, Bausby, Essang Bassey, Duke Dawson, and Kevin Toliver comprising the CB corps.

Klis reported that Bausby — waived by the Broncos, claimed and waived by the Cardinals, and re-signed by Denver — will be active Sunday after missing last week's game due to COVID-19 testing protocols.

This should have been a move done before the season even started smh this Broncos leadership is always too little too late

